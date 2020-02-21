[Trump Doubles Down on Attacking Parasite as 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Crew Joins Him on Phase at Rally]

President Donald Trump introduced out the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey champs from the iconic “Miracle on Ice” in the course of his big Las Vegas rally Friday afternoon.

“Tomorrow marks the 40 several years because the United States men’s hockey staff defeated then Soviet Union staff in the 1980 Olympics,” the president mentioned as he hosted captain Mike Eruzione and numerous other group members.

They stood on stage with the president to thunderous applause from the viewers. The president remarked, “Look at the bogus news back again there. Which is a ton.”

The crowd erupted with boos.

“I constantly say that is like how the Academy Awards used to be,” Trump stated, right ahead of heading following Parasite for the 2nd day in a row.

The critically-acclaimed South Korean film took residence Finest Image at the Oscars earlier this month, and the president at the time once again went just after the movie for getting that honor:

“This year we had a film — they said ideal movie. They announced a film from South Korea. I reported, ‘What’s that all about?’ The movie was designed in South Korea. Search, I get along great with South Korea, but you know, I under no circumstances noticed that 1 right before. They utilized to connect with it very best international movie. But now we do it that way. I don’t get it. But that’s what it made use of to be. And this is genuinely an incredible time for our region. Which is why I like to see items that we do honored, due to the fact nobody is carrying out what we do, no person can do it like us, we’re the finest nation in the entire world yet again. We have the biggest people. We have the best military by much.”

Trump went back again to the workforce and Kelly Brooks, daughter of late coach Herb Brooks, briefly designed some feedback.

You can enjoy over, by using C-SPAN.