As he was defending his commutation of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s (D) jail sentence on Wednesday, President Donald Trump dragged just one of his favorite punching baggage on to the scene.

Arguing that the disgraced ex-governor “did not sell” Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat (he was arrested prior to he could do so), Trump lamented Blagojevich’s eight several years in prison.

“He compensated a major price tag,” Trump tweeted. “Another Comey and gang deal!”

It was the second time Trump blamed previous FBI Director James Comey for Blagojevich’s sentence, even while the previous FBI director was not working at the Office of Justice when Blagojevich was arrested in 2008 and tried out in 2010. The direct prosecutor in the scenario was U.S. Legal professional Patrick Fitzgerald, who joined Comey’s personal lawful workforce in 2017, as TPM 1st described at the time.

“It was a prosecution by the identical men and women, Comey, Fitzpatrick. The identical team,” Trump claimed on Tuesday, referring to Fitzgerald by the improper identify.

Besides Fitzgerald experienced Blagojevich arrested for conspiracy and attempted extortion in 2008, 3 yrs just after Comey experienced departed from the Justice Department to operate for protection contractor Lockheed Martin. By the time Comey returned to the authorities as Obama’s director of the FBI in 2013, Blagojevich’s jail stint had now started following he was sentenced to 14 several years in 2011.

Trump commuted the ex-governor’s “ridiculous” sentence on Tuesday, echoing the issues he’d made about Roger Stone’s prison situation.

Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality Television set present soon before his trial in 2010, gratefully declared he was a “Trumpocrat” right after his commutation.

Ed notice: This article has been updated with supplemental info about the prosecutor in Blagojevich’s circumstance, and his partnership to Comey.