Trump Draws for Fox News

Sean Handy had the top spot on good cable television news on Tuesday, drawing a total of 4.79 million viewers and 1.02 million in the ad that the 25-54 demo needed.

Although Hannity has for many years been credible number 1 for cable news – except for a few blips that saw Fox’s Juncker Carlson or MSNBC Rachel Maddow take first place – was back at the top of Tuesday night, perhaps reinforced by a telephone interview with the President Donald Trump.

That said, Hannity came second in a show that has enjoyed mass reviews this month: Special Report with Bret Baier. This is not because Bret Baier 6 p.m. suddenly shows a huge blow. Because this is the time when Trump has kept his daily updates from the White House, which are securely updated on Fox News.

At 6 p.m. Fox News featured an enthusiastic 1.22 million viewers in the demo and a total of 5.59 million viewers in total, which was fully prepared for Trump’s briefing. CNN’s news ratings peaked at 5 p.m. time – when the update started – with 654,000 on the demo and 2.19 million in total. MSNBC took third place in the update – there was no selection network for these presses – pulling 262,000 on the demo and a total of 1.66 million at 6 p.m. time.

CNN Chris Cuomo, which hosted the entire Cuomo Prime Time on Tuesday night while fighting the coronavirus, posted the largest numbers for the network. In all, 2.91 million viewers tuned in to watch CNN host talk to Dr. Sandza Gupta and Joe Biden at 9 p.m. show – with 872,000 viewers falling for the demo.

Rachel Maddow continued to be the draw on MSNBC. The 9 p.m. show 598,000 in demo and a total of 3.31 million viewers.

In total, Fox News had a total of 4.4 million viewers and 937,000 in the demo, CNN averaged 2.33 million in total and 723,000 in the demo and MSNBC averaged 2.5 million viewers in total and 451,000 in the demo.

