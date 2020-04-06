State MP Tavia Galonski (D-OH) smoked Sunday night that President Donald Trump should be tried for “crimes against humanity” at a press conference in the White House Coronavirus Task Force. .

“I can’t take it anymore,” Galonski wrote on social media, condemning the expression that Trump hoped the hydroxychloroquine drug would successfully treat coronavirus patients. “I have been to The Hague Tomorrow I am being referred for crimes against humanity.”

“Today’s press conference was the last straw,” Galonski replied. “I know the need for a derivation of the accusation when I see one”:

I can't take it anymore. I have been to The Hague Tomorrow I am being referred for crimes against humanity. Today's press conference was the last straw. I know the need for an accusation bypass when I see one.

– Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

Media critics have claimed that Trump is ignorant of the facts spoken by members of this coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Newsweek reported:

Faced with the opportunity to answer CBS’s face-pain medication question, The Fauci wanted to make it clear that, “In science terms, I don’t think we can say it definitely works.”

“The data is really very suggestive,” Fauci explained.

“There have been cases that show that there can be an effect and there are others that show that there is no effect.”

Several reports, including stories from the Washington Post and USA Today, show that many patients are being treated with the drug, including 4,000 in New York City. The evidence of recovery is anecdotal to date and is not confirmed by widespread scientific evidence.

