Trump emerged from the depths in his post-acquittal victory lap

Less than 24 hours after the Republican majority in the Senate saved him from his expulsion from the recall process, President Donald Trump appeared before a White House podium and delivered a grieving freewheeling victory speech personal and bizarre tangents.

Trump’s first goal: former FBI James Comey

Comey had nothing to do with the impeachment procedure but apparently became a permanent resident of Trump’s brain.

“If I hadn’t fired James Comey, which was a disaster by the way, I might not even be here right now,” he told the audience.

Trump was referring to his conspiracy theory that Comey was trying to tear him down at the start of his presidency, but the president was probably unaware that his comment sounded like he had fired the law enforcement official to save himself from an investigation.

Jim Jordan’s physical and training routine

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of Trump’s most loyal flunkies to Congress, received a special cry from Trump for standing firm.

“When I first met Jim Jordan, I said, huh, he never wears a jacket. What the hell is happening? He is obviously very proud of his body, “commented the president while the audience laughed.

“They say that when Jim trains, even if he is not as young as he was but is training, the machine starts to burn,” he said. “It’s just a different form of training from ours, isn’t it, Sonny?” The president was perhaps referring to the Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue.

Steve Scalise’s “Record for Blood Loss”

Trump spent several minutes describing in detail how the minority household whip, Steve Scalise (R-LA), was shot (or “knocked out,” in Trump’s words) during baseball training at Congress in 2017.

“I think you have set a blood loss record,” he told the Republican MP. “And in fact, I think you are more beautiful now. You are more beautiful now. You weren’t so beautiful.”

Romney’s not so subtle jabs

Trump was restrained from calling Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was the only Republican to condemn him directly by name – but he could just as easily have done so.

“Then you have some who have used religion as a crutch,” he said, an obvious reference to the GOP senator’s speech in which he cited his Mormon faith as the reason for his decision.

“But, you know, he’s a failed presidential candidate, so things can happen when you fail to run for president so badly,” said Trump, echoing the same beard he threw at Romney. earlier Thursday morning.

Two seconds of ceasefire with the media

“I have done things wrong in my life, I admit. Not on purpose, but I did it wrong. But that’s the end result, ”said Trump, brandishing a copy of the Washington Post with the headline“ Trump acquitted ”on the front page.

“We can take this home, honey, maybe we will frame it,” Trump joked to his wife, Melania. “It’s the only good title I’ve ever had in the Washington Post.”

“But each newspaper is the same. Does anyone have these papers? Anyone have them? Because they’re all like that, so I appreciate it, “he said in an apparently sincere tone.

“It was just bullshit”

No Trump speech is completely devoid of any form of whining about the injustice of the media and / or investigators towards him, but the President’s rage unfolded unhindered as he launched himself against it first scandal that rocked his presidency: Russia meddles in the 2016 elections by name.

“We were treated in an incredibly unfair manner, and you have to understand that we first crossed Russia, Russia, Russia,” he ranted. “It was just bullshit.”

