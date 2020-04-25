Trump endorses Georgia’s relocation plan before it is protected

President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence have also repeated Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said they have agreed to his plan to allow businesses to reopen, one day before Trump approached public anger, according to two management officials.

The green light from Pence and Trump entered into separate private conversations with the Republican governor before Kemp announced his plan to ease the coronavirus restriction and after it was announced Monday, officials said. Trump’s unexpected departure follows a string of health analysts who have thoroughly reviewed the program and convinced the president that Kemp is at risk of further spreading the virus by speeding up.

Trump said Wednesday, one day after he told reporters he had accepted Kemp’s ruling. “He knows what he’s doing.”

On Thursday, he was even stronger on the governor: “I’m not happy with Brian Kemp. I’m not happy with anything.”

Read more: The Trump administration has responded with a preliminary response to the Coronavirus virus. Is There Enough Time to Fix It?

The Great Recession – and public criticism of the GOP coalition – is just the latest in a series of disagreements with the president over how and when he believes governors to repeal home-made orders intent on preventing the spread of the disease. virus. It shows the political risk to governors in following the president’s instructions.

Trump on Friday tried to distance himself from the issue, saying in a tweet that it was not Pence “that Governor Brian Kemp was right on those non-Shariaan business men.” Overseas, parks, designer rooms, and shops should run a little faster, but I told the Governor to do the right thing for the great people of Georgia (& America)! “

Trump has been calling on states to open for more than two weeks, believing that some parts of the country are now ready to reclaim aspects of daily life despite the advice of many of his own specialists. Although only a few states have achieved the White House standard, the president hailed the effort to “reclaim freedom!” other states have offered incentives to states that have announced an improvement plan.

Related Articles

Kemp was among the first Republican governors to make that call. His order, announced Monday, allows businesses such as gymnasiums, gymnasiums and bowling clubs to open Friday under some restrictions.

Keep up to date with our latest coronavirus newsletter by clicking here.

When asked Tuesday about Kemp’s decision, Trump backed the governor, saying “He is a powerful man. He knows what he’s doing. He has done a good job as governor.”

Behind the scenes, the government received support. The president spoke to Kemp more than once about the plan and both Trump and Pence called on Kemp on Tuesday to praise his role as governor and his plan to reopen, according to two governors, who spoke on the condition. insecurity because they are not allowed to have public conversations in public.

But on Wednesday, members of the White House anti-virus committee reviewed the plan and found it was too late and it would be difficult to end it at this evening’s press conference. Dr. Deborah Birx, who helps lead the White House’s voice, then spoke to the president after the meeting, and suggested that he hasten to reopen Georgia, a point the president agrees with, according to officials.

Read more: ‘Destroyed like a Bam.’ Georgia Coach’s Effect on Coronavirus Reduces Its Community

Trump then called Kemp and asked for his plan to be reduced, which the governor said no, officials said. The governor suggested the two men continue to discuss a call, but did not comment ahead of a speech in which Trump said he was opposed to some of the signs of the reopening plan.

Trump noted that Kemp’s reopening violated the White House’s rules and suggested he would intervene if he saw something “disruptive.”

On Thursday, he proposed that he was deeply concerned about the idea that Kemp would reopen the lanes. “I want the states to be more open than it is, much more than it does. But I don’t want to see the flow of that first step and the doctors have not,” he said.

Trump has agreed to seek medical advisors – Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci – and they have tried to block the offer but “I have decided, and we all agree. You have to look at it carefully. So we’ll see what happens. ”

The Story of Pornography

This Japanese Island becomes a Coronavirus Warning to the World

Hokkaido, Japan, is shut down early and contains an outbreak. When the governor lifts some restrictions, the second storm kicks in even harder

The White House did not respond to the request. But press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has published a message denying that Trump has changed his position. “Nobody has changed President Trump’s ideas. I’m with him all day long. His thoughts are up. His priority is always to reopen SAFE,” she said on Thursday.

Kemp said in a statement he posted on Twitter Wednesday night that he discussed his plans to open more markets with Trump earlier this day but did not mention Trump’s decision to say Georgia was moving too fast. The Republican governor said “the next step that could be taken is that information is being coordinated with state health officials.”

On Thursday night, Kemp said Georgia is “taking a step forward by opening up a closed business to limit services. I know these hardworking Georgians will prioritize the safety of their employees and their partners.” our trade. “

Public health experts have voiced concern with Kemp’s plan and warned that moving too fast could lead to a relapse in infection. Conflicting messages from state and federal officials have offered a range of business opportunities to Georgia. Some follow governors’ orders and make plans to reopen, while others say it’s not enough risk for employees and customers.

The confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia exceeded 21,000 on Thursday and at least 870 deaths were reported, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Trump and Kemp have had a blast before. The governor appointed Kelly Loeffler to fill the Senate seat, passed by Rep. Doug Collins, Trump’s closet.

Brian Robinson, a Republican political adviser in Georgia who served as communications director under former Gov. Nathan Deal said Kemp’s decision to move forward came with the potential for risks and rewards.

“The danger that causes the danger in the big phone is that if it’s good, you’re a hero and a hero,” Robinson said. “If he doesn’t do well, the consequences are worse.”

Please send any suggestions, guidance, and stories to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.