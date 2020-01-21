Trump, EU Commissioner, Discusses “Trade Agreement” in Davos | money

US President Donald Trump takes part in a bilateral meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the annual meeting of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020. – Reuters pic

DAVOS, January 21 – US President Donald Trump said today during a meeting in Davos with the new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that they are discussing a trade agreement.

Trump, accompanied by top business advisors such as Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer, met on the sidelines of the Davos business conference with von der Leyen.

“We will talk about good business. We will also discuss other things,” he told reporters.

Von der Leyen said she was looking forward to working with Trump and said Americans and Europeans were “good friends”.

Trump said he heard Leyen was “a very tough negotiator”.

The talks came shortly after Paris announced an armistice over Washington’s plans to tax US technology companies that generate revenue in France. Trump had threatened to strike back tariffs.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said before a Brussels meeting with EU colleagues that President Emmanuel Macron and Trump had spoken and “agreed to avoid any escalation between the US and France on this digital tax issue”.

A French diplomatic source said that the French and US leaders who spoke on the phone on Sunday agreed to give the negotiations a chance “to avoid a trade war that will benefit no one.” – AFP