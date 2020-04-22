Trump exemptes Fortune 500 workers from immigration visas

President Donald Trump has exempted the Fortune 500 international labor supply from his temporary immigration arrest warrant.

“This order will only apply to people seeking permanent residence,” Trump said at a news conference on April 21 in the White House. He said:

It would be wrong and unfair for Americans expelled from the virus to be replaced by a new immigrant job coming from abroad. First we need to take care of the American worker: take care of the American worker. This break will take effect for 60 days, after which, for a group of people, the needs of extensions or modifications will be evaluated, depending on the economic conditions of the moment.

(No) will apply for those who temporarily enter. As we move forward, we will examine what additional immigration-related measures should be implemented to protect U.S. workers. We want to protect our American workers, and I think as we grow older, we will become more and more protective … The last thing we want to do is take the jobs of American workers.

White collar journalists did not ask Trump why he exempted corporate visa workers from working with other white collar Americans. One reporter, however, asked if he is using the coronavirus epidemic to fulfill a campaign promise to reduce legal immigration.

“I want our citizens to get a job; I don’t want them to have competition,” said Trump, who added that the policy document is drafted for signing, probably on Wednesday.

“The decision not to block guest worker programs for the time being is a concession by business groups that stormed the White House on Tuesday,” a New York Times article reported.

“President Donald Trump’s new executive order banning immigration to the United States will be narrowly applicable to those seeking permanent immigration status,” a senior administration official said on Tuesday, “a Reuters report said. The report added: “Other workers, such as those on visas named H1-B, would be included in an independent action,” the official said.

Recovering forecasts for lowering visa programs will be a huge disappointment to many U.S. graduates, who say that the alliance of foreign investors, executives and executives in the United States has been ousted from their jobs and careers. Fortune 500.

Many proponents of U.S. graduates and workers cheered as Trump announced his temporary detention of immigration.

Businesses and investors, of course, will be opposed to any crippling of their foreign graduate pipeline. # H1B https://t.co/gw402H0wWZ

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 21, 2020

So Trump will put increasing pressure on the 2020 campaign to fulfill his 2016 promise to curb the H-1B visa. That pressure will come from millions of swing voting graduates who see good jobs disappearing around them – and large companies employing approximately 1.5 million white-collar visas.

Indeed, its promise of the 60-Day Review is its invitation to millions of US graduates with a promotional vote to rally against visa worker programs during the 2020 presidential election.

The protest of college graduates will be driven by continued economic turmoil and the routine entry of foreign visa workers. For example, the Trump federal government is on track to allow U.S. companies to import 85,000 new H-1B workers in the coming weeks.

Fortune 550 companies, smaller companies and universities have a population of approximately 1.5 million visa workers in the United States, and also use these workers to transfer many additional jobs to corporate allies. from India and other countries.

The NYT article does not detail the draft directive, which can divide the gap between business demands and public support for immigration detention and many visa worker programs.

But the article did include comments from proponents of the country’s rich and powerful technology companies.

On Tuesday, business groups had burst into rage with the threat of losing access to foreign labor.

“This is a political act that calls for and to distract from its gruesome management of the Covid-19 crisis and the lack of evidence,” said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a technology advocacy group on immigration. also a political effort by hardcore peers to use this crisis to build their gruesome wish-list to drastically reduce immigration. “

Jason Oxman, chairman of the Information Technology Industry Council, a technology industry trade group, said in a statement on Tuesday that “the United States will not benefit from reducing legal immigration”.

Oxman’s cast members include Accenture, Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and PWC. Many of these Fortune 500 companies set aside American graduates to hire foreign visa workers through programs such as the H-1B and the Occupational Practice Training program.

The ITI group also includes some of the Indian outsourcing companies that import many visa workers from India. Companies in India include Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services. Indian companies supply visa workers to many banks, insurance companies, utilities, car manufacturers and many more.

Oxman’s statement on April 21 said:

Some of the most recognizable and dynamic American technology companies were started by immigrants, and current immigrants to the United States are valuable members of the United States technology industry … The United States will not benefit from reducing legal immigration. Tech workers, whether in the United States or another, play an essential role in America’s response to COVID-19. They will be central to the U.S. economic recovery and will need to be part of the workforce. We urge President Trump not to jeopardize the country’s economic recovery by closing its economy on the rest of the world.

Trump’s immigration suspension will protect wages, esp. for blacks and Latinos, says WH’s press secretary.

This could mean easy action against abuse of non-B-1 visitor visas.

But there’s so much more .- $$$$ at college # H1B H-1B visas.https: //t.co/n7sQl2O5rQ

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 21, 2020

Todd Schulte’s FWD.us group was created by West Coast investors, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, to help pass the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill.

Many polls show that American voters like and want immigrants. But polls also show that the public is strongly opposed to companies that hire foreign workers before American employees. For example, a survey in August 2017 reported that 68 percent of Americans opposed the use of H-1B companies to outsource American-based jobs that could be occupied by Americans. Americans.

Administration officials are proposing the bill as a boost to blue-collar employees, but apparently not to white-collar graduates:

FLASHBACK – Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2015: “Do you think we need to open borders and bring in a lot of low-paid workers, or do you think maybe we should try to get work for those (American) kids?” https://t.co/vgF2IJz3MR

– Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 21, 2020