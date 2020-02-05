Trump explains the war against modern architecture: make federal buildings ‘beautiful again?’

The Federal Plaza in Chicago – a collection of striking buildings in the heart of the Loop – is designed to represent the best ideals of the American government and democracy: openness, power, beauty and modernity.

The two modernist sixties and seventies skyscrapers of steel and glass, a one-story pavilion-like post office and a public square marked by Flamingo by Alexander Calder, are also rooted in a proud Chicago design tradition, the creation of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

But if this complex were planned today, you can be sure that President Donald J. Trump would have none of it.

A style from centuries past

He would demand that the buildings be designed in age-old architectural styles, extending his reactionary instincts to the real brick and mortar of the government.

In a seven-page Chicago Sun-Times draft order, Trump states that since the 1950s, the federal government has “largely stopped building beautiful buildings that the American people want to look at or work in.”

Future federal government buildings, he concludes, must resemble those of ancient Rome, Greece and Europe.

“Classic architectural style will be preferred and standard style,” he says.

The design order of Trump is entitled – get ready – “Making Federal Buildings Great Again.”

Trump’s order would throw architecture back to a bygone era in which women wore bonnets, men wore tricorn hats, and the only acceptable design for a federal building was a knock-off of a classical Greek or Roman structure.

Other approved designs

In his draft order, the president praises the design of structures such as the US Capitol Building, the White House, and the Supreme Court Building, which most Americans praise as “international symbols of democratic self-government.” He also says that he prefers Gothic, Romanesque, Spanish colonial and “other Mediterranean styles mostly found in Florida and the American Southwest.”

Mar-a-Lago, that is, could make the reduction.

Buildings designed under the Trump mandate would “convey the dignity, enterprise, strength and stability of American self-government.” The new guidelines would also apply to the renovation of modern or contemporary federal buildings.

This is such a bad idea.

An architectural style imposed by the state that resolutely recedes into the past is an implicit denial of the best of American and world culture in the past hundred years. They are also authoritarian regimes that always mistrust the new and unexpected.

It does not go unnoticed here that Mussolini, Franco and a certain failed German art student all insisted on a unique, classically inspired state architecture designed to project tradition, order and the superiority of the state.

No architects needed

We also suffer from Trump’s plan to establish a “President’s Committee for the Re-Beautification of Federal Architecture” to establish, monitor and enforce this design policy. Design panels working for the committee would exclude “artists, architects, engineers, art or architecture critics, members of the construction industry or other members of the public who are members of an interest group or organization” involved in designing or renovating buildings .

The fear of an open society can be felt.

Viewed in even the best possible light, the design sequence is nothing more than another intellectually superficial and self-glorifying move by Trump. It would degrade the design of federal buildings to roles in a costume drama.

Are we in love with the design of every federal building, of which there are around 300,000? Of course not. Trump, for his part, chooses brutalist architecture for a specific contempt.

But going back in an idealized aesthetic past would be absurd. And the blocky, concrete style of brutalism fell out of favor for new buildings at least 40 years ago.

Trump is equally off-base in his criticism of current guidelines for federal building design, the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, written in 1962 by Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan for President John F. Kennedy.

The progressive work of Moynihan formed a generation of stellar federal buildings, including the new American courthouse in Los Angeles and the federal building of Oklahoma City – a truly open and democratic building that replaced the Murrah building blown up by Federal terrorists in 1995.

Spectators gather for the inauguration of the Oklahoma City federal building on May 3, 2004 in Oklahoma City.

The whole message of the light-hearted design of that building, which Trump’s design order would never allow, is that our country will not be intimidated by Timothy McVeigh to enter the future.

We must add that the Moynihan guidelines are also responsible for the construction of the modernist Federal Plaza of Chicago, designed by Mies.

Mies was an immigrant to Chicago. He came to the city after he was expelled from Germany by the Nazis, who considered his work “degenerate”.

Protect freedom of thought

“Architecture must be designed for the specific communities it serves, and reflect the different places, thoughts, culture, and climates of our rich nation,” the American Institute of Architects said Wednesday in a statement against the proposed order of Trump.

The AIA added that architects are “committed to … protecting the freedom of thought and expression that are essential to democracy.”

Housekeepers have the design assignment around Washington roamed in search of traction. We hope they don’t find any.

The executive order of Trump is part of the history of history.

One of marble, with domes and columns, if that helps.

