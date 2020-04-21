Trump explodes Republican governor after buying 500,000 Coronavirus tests from South Korea after federal government stops

Donald Trump insulted the governor of Maryland over his purchase of a South Korean virus test kit, claiming that while defending the government’s slow response to the epidemic, “he did not understand much of what was happening.”

The president insisted at a White House press conference on Wednesday that Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md) did not really need to buy the 500,000 test kits reported from South Korea. The country confirmed the first case of the new virus on January 20 – the same day as the United States – and was able to quickly increase its testing capabilities, which in turn reduced the spread of the virus.

“Some governors, for example, the governor of Maryland, didn’t really understand the list, he didn’t really understand much about what was happening,” Mr Trump said, citing a list of nearly 5,000 federations. Operational laboratories that accept coronavirus tests across the country. The White House has reportedly distributed the list to state governments in recent days.

“I don’t think he should go to South Korea,” the president continued. “I think he needed a little bit of knowledge – it could be useful.”

The remarks came after Mr Hogan revealed he had been working quietly for weeks on a “secret project” with South Korea. He hailed shipping kits over the weekend as a “very important burden” and helped boost government testing capabilities.

“I’m not sure what the president is talking about,” the governor told CNN on Monday night, responding directly to Mr Trump’s remarks about testing kit acceptance labs: “Hello, or federal medical facilities. “We tried very hard to get them. Help or military operations – none of which were government laboratories or facilities that we could really test.”

“I have a good understanding of what is happening,” he said. And I appreciate the information provided by the President’s team, but he wasn’t there. I’m not sure what he was trying to say. “

Mr Hogan also tweeted Monday night that he “appreciated President Trump for sending us a list of federal laboratories” and also “generously offered to use Maryland” for the Covid-19 test.

“Access to these federal laboratories is critical to using our 500,000 tests from South Korea,” he added.

The White House working group – chaired by Vice President Mike Pence – is working to speed up testing capabilities across the country ahead of the president’s plans to “reopen” the US economy on May 15.

“I will not be fooled by orders from him or his health officials to order tests,” the vice president said Monday of buying a test kit from South Korea.

