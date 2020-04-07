Trump exports and relies on his unproven coronavirus drug to India, but it is China that is deciding to supply

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

The U.S. wants to import more hydroxychloroquine, a common antimalarial drug that has emerged as an unproven coronavirus treatment, but this is due to the uncertainty from India, and eventually China. You need to depend on the supply chain.

On Saturday, India banned all exports of hydroxychloroquine to foreign countries, after previous export restrictions left some exemptions. After hours, U.S. President Trump has urged India to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the drug to the United States, and Trump warned of retaliation if he supported the ban on Monday.

On Tuesday, India announced that it would partially relax drug export restrictions for humanitarian purposes if domestic demand was met. India also lifted export restrictions on 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceuticals, which were first imposed in early March on Tuesday.

The growing coronavirus crisis in India is squeezing drug availability, as well as problems in the drug supply chain. The import of hydroxychloroquine in the United States will certainly depend on India’s willingness to abandon pharmaceutical dosages, but will also depend on whether Indian suppliers can source and manufacture raw materials from China.

“Game changer”?

In the U.S., the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 has led to intense debate within the White House about its effectiveness as Trump continues to promote the drug as an “innovative” treatment Has been done. Studies published in China and France show that the drug is effective in delaying COVID-19 infection, but journal editors withdrew after the French study was published.

Other studies have shown that this drug is less effective at treating coronavirus than traditional methods such as rest. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that the evidence for hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness is inherently anecdotal and that other experts are meaningful from earlier studies because the control group was not included. I believe it is difficult to gain insights. Nevertheless, demand for drugs in the United States is growing.

Chain reaction

To meet most of the demand for hydroxychloroquine, the United States relies on Indian manufacturers. Indian manufacturers rely on China for the active pharmaceutical ingredient or API of their pharmaceutical products.

According to Bloomberg, in 2019, Indian pharmaceutical companies supplied 47% of the US hydroxychloroquine. An Indian pharma company told Business Today in India that up to 90% of the API used in hydroxychloroquine in India comes directly from China. [Overall, Indian pharmaceutical companies rely on Chinese suppliers to meet 70% of their API needs.]

The recent blockade of the coronavirus in China, which shut down factories and frozen the workforce, has hit the pharmaceutical supply chain, with confusion reported at several API plants in February and early March.

“India and China are interconnected. The disruption of API supply from China affects India’s ability to produce generics for its markets and exports.

The supply chain crisis occurred as India’s own coronavirus case ticked upwards in preparation for a surge in domestic hydroxychloroquine demand. These two factors have made the API shortage particularly acute.

An Indian manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, contacted by Fortune, did not ask for comment, but API shipments from China have “substantially stopped” in recent weeks, he told Business Today in India.

“India seems to be facing an API shortage due to manufacturing turmoil in China,” said Duffy. “The most striking fact is that India has enacted and tightened export restrictions over the last month, strongly suggesting that it cannot supply both the domestic Indian and overseas markets.”

Reduce squeeze

At the same time, Tuesday’s easing of export restrictions in India shows that supply chain disruptions in China have eased as China continues to work to resume its economy.

Ashok Kumar Madan, head of the Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in India, told the BBC that API shipments have resumed, and Amitendu Palit, an economist at the National University of Singapore, said that some drug export restrictions in India could be lifted. Manufactured, which has shown confidence in the ability to enhance its capabilities.

“India would not have considered considering lifting export restrictions until the supply chain was restored, particularly the supply of APIs from China,” said Palit.

While India’s decision to allow some exports on Tuesday is good news for those seeking hydroxychloroquine, which also treats lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, India’s ability to manufacture and export drugs is a “fluctuation situation,” In the meantime the evolution of the pandemic may change. The effectiveness of the drug, the evolution of India’s own coronavirus crisis, and new research on changing geopolitics can all change its effectiveness.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

—New York City is preparing to use the park as a temporary burial ground

-Millions will be unable to pay their bills this month. What financial experts advise

-What Small and Medium Businesses Need to Know about SBA’s Payroll Program

-What happens to mileage service status and miles?

-Why the United States is turning to coronavirus face masks

—JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon draws a worse future than 2008 in annual letters

-Coronavirus overturns learning and cancels spring test of millions of US students

—PODCAST: Two healthcare CEOs on why coronavirus testing and vaccines are the ammunition needed to fight COVID-19

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

. [TagsToTranslate] Hydroxychloroquine Trump