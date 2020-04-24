Trump exposes unverified cure as US toll approaches 50K

1 minute ago

President Trump’s proposal that it may be possible to treat COVID-19 patients by “injection” of a disinfectant has elicited a warning from the company manufacturing Lysol.

“Recent speculation and social media activities have asked RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettl, whether internal administration of disinfectants is appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus [SARS-CoV-2]. It was.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we need to make it clear No matter what the circumstances Does our disinfectant product need to be administered to the human body [via injection, ingestion, or other route], “RB said in a statement posted on its website.

Mr. Trump proposed what he thought after senior Homeland Security officials demonstrated how common household disinfectants were as effective at killing surface new coronavirus as intended.

During a briefing in which the White House proposed an “emerging” study on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in mitigating the coronavirus threat, President Trump wondered loudly about the possibility of injecting antiseptic into patients. It was.

Trump said at a White House briefing on Thursday that he saw the disinfectant “smash it [COVID-19] in a minute.” Entering the lungs has a huge number of effects on the lungs-it would be interesting to see that.

But Homeland Security's William Bryan said it hadn't been considered, and it seemed to knock down the idea as quickly as it was mentioned.

President Trump has said that the government’s social distance guidelines may be extended until summer or perhaps beyond, as the government plans to shift society and restart the economy. But it could be good news in the summer-the study says that the lifespan of the virus will be shortened by sunlight, heat, and humidity, an expert said at a briefing on the Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday. It was

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States is likely to reach 50,000 in a few days, and there is no sign of a significant slowdown in national loss in terms of both life and economy.

"I'm going to win and I'm going to win," Trump said at the briefing. "And we'll keep looking, and we'll observe the invisible enemy very carefully."

Initially, doctors found symptoms of COVID-19 similar to pneumonia. Later, it was reported that patients lost their sense of taste and smell.

But now, and even more surprisingly, doctors are now finding unexpected blood clots.

See the full report below.

Physician Discovering COVID-19 Patient With Unexpected Thrombosis

On Thursday, House of Representatives voted to approve a $ 448.4 billion coronavirus rescue package as new unemployment figures underscore the astonishing sacrifice that the pandemic took in the US job market. President Trump is now expected to sign legislation that legislators have approved by a vote of 388-5.

Known as the Payroll Subtotal Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, the law is the result of weeks of negotiations between the Democratic Party of Congress and the White House. This includes $ 75 billion to hospitals, $ 25 billion to establish a national trial regime, $ 60 billion to disaster relief, and loans to small businesses to help keep workers and pay their salaries. Includes $ 310 billion to Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] offerings. PPP spent its initial $ 349 billion last week.

Voting shows that new government data showed 4.4 million people filed claims for unemployment last week, increasing the total number of people unemployed during the pandemic to about 26 million.

Click here for details.

Bill Bryan, who operates under the DHS Minister of Science and Technology, said Thursday that new research has shown that sunlight appears to have a “strong” effect on the killing of coronaviruses.

The virus “dies earliest in direct sunlight,” Bryan told reporters at a briefing on the Coronavirus Task Force.

According to a slide presented at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, the virus has a half-life of 18 hours on a surface of 70-75 degrees and is not exposed to sunlight at 20% humidity. However, when the humidity rises to 80% and the sun rises, the virus’s half-life drops to 2 minutes.

Brian talked about the existence of playground equipment as an example: in sunlight, the virus would die very quickly, he said, but parts of the shaded device would not have been affected as well.

Brian also added that these studies could help guide governors’ decisions about what to open and when.

Brian also said that bleach kills the virus in about 5 minutes, while isopropyl alcohol takes just 30 seconds.

