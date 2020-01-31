Trump extends the travel ban to 6 more countries

January 31 (UPI) – The Trump administration expanded its travel ban on Friday to limit visas to another six countries.

The proclamation prohibits people from Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria from receiving immigration visas and suspends the visa lottery for people from Sudan and Tanzania.

A statement by White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says the new rules will not prevent people from these countries from traveling to the United States for tourism, business, or other “non-migrant” reasons his.

The proclamation is an extension of President Donald Trump’s decree in March 2017 to limit the travel of people from six countries. The government said it viewed this as a security risk. The Friday proclamation maintains the following existing restrictions:

– A ban on tourist or business visas for people from Libya and Yemen.

– A travel ban for some Venezuelan government officials.

– Entry ban for people from Iran other than those traveling on a student or exchange visa.

– A travel ban for Somalis traveling on an immigration visa.

– And a travel ban for people from North Korea or Syria.

Chad was initially on the list of travel bans, but was removed by the Trump administration after the country improved its security measures.

“It is fundamental to national security and common sense that if a foreign nation wants to take advantage of immigration and entry into the United States, it must meet the basic security requirements required by American law enforcement and intelligence agencies were set. “Read Grisham’s statement.

Amnesty International said the travel ban was “based on hate, white supremacy, and racism.” The first version of the ban was criticized for targeting Muslim majority countries.

“Not only is this policy cruel and pointless, it has triggered a government crisis. Instead of protecting our country, it has endangered thousands of lives, torn families apart, and abandoned values ​​that so many in the United States have long cherished “Amnesty International said in a statement.

“The Trump administration has once again made it clear that it wants to turn its back on people who need security and a new home – and is ready to take action that is unnecessarily aimed at nationals of entire countries.”