Trump fiddles with the tweet and congratulates the chiefs

President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulations tweet after the Super Bowl.

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31:20 victory in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, Trump congratulated the Chiefs on a “fantastic comeback.” Well, the whole of the United States. Our country is PROUD OF YOU! “

Indeed, many people in Kansas are Chiefs fans. But there are just as many and probably more in Missouri. Just ask season ticket holders at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. Or the thousands cheering Sunday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Although the Missouri-Kansas state border divides the metropolis of Kansas City, the team itself is based on the Missouri side.

The President’s tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions! “

Leaving Kansas entirely could annoy those on the other side of the state border.

