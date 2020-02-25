Trump financial advisor sees no U.S. economic downturn ahead even if relaxation of the planet slumps

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s chief financial advisor stated Tuesday he sees no downturn looming for the US economic system, even as the coronavirus epidemic hits the Chinese economy and Germany and Japan flirt with economic downturn.

In an job interview broadcast on CNBC, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow replied “yes, we can,” when asked if the United States could carry on growing must a economic downturn hit the rest of the globe.

He also downplayed the economic effect of the coronavirus, saying “I don’t consider it is heading to be an financial tragedy at all.”

“The figures are declaring the U.S. (is) keeping up properly,” Kudlow reported, introducing “China is heading to get an awfully massive hit.”

He pointed to indicators from regional central banking institutions and new U.S. consumer self-confidence figures released Tuesday that demonstrate ongoing economic health and no disruption in provides even as output from some Chinese factories is halted more than the virus.

He believed it will consider an additional two to a few months for the scenario to turn out to be crystal clear and welcomed the phone by U.S. health and fitness authorities for area governments, company and educational facilities to be geared up for an raise in conditions of COVID-19.

He also downplayed speculation that the Federal Reserve would make an unexpected emergency rate reduce to help the overall economy.

“I’m not listening to that possibly publicly or privately. We’re in contact with the Fed folks all the time,” he said. “I’m not hearing the Fed is going to make any panic shift.”

Wall Avenue was in the meantime established to close sharply down, but Kudlow sees no trigger for alarm, as a substitute calling on buyers to acquire advantage of minimal selling prices, echoing opinions by Trump the day in advance of.