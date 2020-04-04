Trump fires intelligence official involved in his probe

On Friday, President Donald Trump informed Congress that he was firing the Inspector General of the American intelligence community, who was involved in the launching of an investigation into the President’s dismissal last year.

In a letter to key lawmakers, Trump said he plans to dismiss the official, Michael Atkinson, in 30 days, saying “it is vital that I have full confidence in the people appointed as inspectors general.”

“This is no longer the case for this inspector general,” he said.

An American official said that Thomas Monheim, a career intelligence professional, would be the acting inspector general at the moment.

Trump-appointed Atkinson had determined that a whistleblower report was credible by alleging that Mr. Trump had abused his office in an attempt to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 US elections for his political benefit .

Atkinson also feared that Trump would face serious risks to national security and counterintelligence when he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Democratic Presidential hope Joe Biden and his son during a phone call on July 25, according to an official with the Ministry of Justice. opinion.

Partisan hearings

After controversial and partisan hearings, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to remove Trump, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him in early February.

Democrats have criticized Trump for firing Atkinson, particularly while the country is shaken by the coronavirus, also known as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the midst of a national emergency, it is unacceptable that the president should once again try to undermine the integrity of the intelligence community by dismissing another intelligence official simply for doing his job,” said the Democratic senator Mark Warner, ranked Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. –Reuters