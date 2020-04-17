Trump Fixer Michael Cohen has been released from prison in fear of coronavirus outbreak

A person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that former Donald Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen was released from federal prison, leaving him with his remaining home captivity in a coronavirus pandemic. He said he was going to sentence.

Cohen is currently being held in FCI Otisville in New York after being found guilty of numerous charges, including campaign fraud and a lie to Congress. You will be quarantined for 14 days before being released. According to federal statistics, 14 prisoners and 7 prison officials tested positive for coronavirus.

After he was released, Cohen served as the rest of his sentence at home, saying he could not discuss the matter publicly and was unable to speak to AP on anonymous terms. .

Mr Cohen’s release comes from prison defenders and parliamentary leaders pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk prisoners prior to a potential outbreak. Behind the bar.

Attorney General William Barr ordered the prison earlier this month to increase the use of detention facilities and expedite the release of eligible high-risk prisoners in three prisons identified as hot spots for the coronavirus. Otisville is not one of these facilities.

As of Thursday, 473 federal prisons and 279 prison department staff tested positive for coronavirus at facilities throughout the United States. Eighteen prisoners have died since the end of March.

As the number of coronaviruses increased in the federal prison system, many federal prisoners sought home imprisonment, but supporters blame the prison bureau for moving too slowly to release prisoners. The prison bureau said more than 1,000 prisoners had been taken into house custody since March 26, when Bar first instructed them to increase their use in late March. The agency said this is “a phenomenal logistics lift achieved by organizing all the resources of BOP”.

A federal judge denied Cohen’s attempt at early release to home imprisonment after 10 months in prison, and earlier in the month’s ruling said, “It’s just another effort to put yourself in the news cycle. Looks like. ” However, the prison bureau can take action to move him into house arrest without a judicial order.

Cohen began serving prison last May and was expected to be released from prison in November 2021.

As the number of coronavirus cases surged, other well-known detainees were released. Last week, the Judge was temporarily released by a federal prison in New York City and stayed at a friend’s house in Los Angeles by Michael Abenatti, a lawyer who had made a name for himself in porn suit Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against Trump. Ordered to do so. Avenatti said he was at high risk of getting a coronavirus because he had recently had a stroke with pneumonia and his cellmate at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan was taken away for a flu-like condition.

The prosecution told a judge Wednesday that former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos, 72, was also sentenced to Otisville, but was immediately released from prison to prison for being coronavirus-positive. That is scheduled.

CNN first reported that Cohen was released to house arrest.

A spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

