Trump follows Mitt Romney and ‘Joe Munchkin’ for votes

president Donald Trump celebrated after he was acquitted by the Senate last week, but he’s still not happy with two senators who vote in particular for their votes.

Given the potential for moderate Democrats, there were some expectations of an acquittal between the parties Joe Manchin to vote with the Republicans, but Manchin and the rest of the Democrats ultimately voted to convict the President for both impeachments.

The only senator who crossed party lines was Mitt Romneywho voted to condemn the president for abuse of power but not for obstructing the congressional accusation.

Trump has been following Romney and Manchin for a few days, and today, in the middle of an RT storm on Twitter, he went after them again and shared a mocking nickname for the West Virginia Democrat:

Romney injured some very good Republican senators and he was wrong about the impeachment hoax. No idea! https://t.co/J6rtaZYYxD

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

You are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He couldn’t understand the transcripts. Romney could, but didn’t want to!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Yes, Joe “Munchkin.”

And he wasn’t done with Romney:

Do you have a tip we should know? (Email protected)