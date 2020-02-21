[Trump Fumes at Fox News For Reviews From Cavuto Visitor, Blames ‘Fox Board Member Paul Ryan’]

President Donald Trump is stewing over a phase on Thursday’s version of Your Planet with Neil Cavuto — in which a visitor analyst provided a harsh critique of his 2016 discussion performances.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump blasted A.B. Stoddard of RealClearPolitics for calling his debates “disastrous.” So furious was the president that he went so considerably as to seemingly blame “Fox board member Paul Ryan” — who joined the board of the Fox Corporation in March 2019 — for Stoddard’s evaluation.

“Could any person at @foxnews you should clarify to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every just one of my debates, from starting to conclude,” Trump wrote. “Check the polls taken promptly right after the debates. The debates got me elected. Need to be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”

Stoddard, as part of a panel dialogue examining Wednesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate, ripped Trump’s performances from four many years ago in the context of Mike Bloomberg’s struggles.

“I consider that Donald Trump experienced disastrous discussion performances,” Stoddard explained. “Many answers were so cringeworthy. You just could not even think that he was standing on the phase. And he’s president.”

UPDATE 6: 20 p.m. ET: Cavuto fired back again at the president to shut his clearly show on Thursday — with a stinging point-test which observed that Trump was, in the close to-unanimous view of experts and polls, deemed to have lost his debates in 2016.

“He did not [win the debates],” Cavuto stated.

