Trump gathers government and private industry to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the United States on Friday, but also showed Americans that both the government and private industry are dedicated to helping fight the coronavirus.

The president detailed what Vice President Mike Pence described this week as a “whole American approach” to fighting the virus, using the best of public and private resources to reduce its spread in the United States.

The State of Emergency statement opens $ 50 million in funding for the president, which he detailed at a press conference in the rose garden at the White House.

Trump urged all states to establish emergency operation centers.

“You will hear some of the largest and largest companies in the world of medical traders and traders,” he said, while the chief executives of the healthcare companies and medical laboratories were on the president’s side.

The president focused mainly on increasing the number of test kits available to patients who needed to be diagnosed with the virus.

Executives at Walmart, CVS, Target, and Walgreens promised to work with the President to increase testing levels and care for people.

“The goal is for people to be able to drive and snatch without having to get out of the car,” he said.

Walmart’s Doug McMillon said the company was “eager” to assist the president.

“Given what we are facing, it is certainly important to do that,” he said. “We should all do this.”

Target’s Brian Cornell acknowledged that the CEOs present were typically competitors in the medical supply industry.

“You usually see us as competitors, but today we have focused on a common competitor and that is winning over the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

The president emphasized the efforts of the Roche and Thermo Risher companies, as well as LabCorp and Quest, to produce tests quickly, and promised that the government would approve them quickly for production.

Trump also thanked Google for using its resources and 1,700 engineers to create a website to help sick Americans locate a test site.

“It will be done quickly, unlike the websites in the past, to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate testing anywhere near it,” said Trump.

The President has also talked about using his authority to clear the bureaucracy of regulations that could make it difficult for hospitals, doctors and nursing homes to allow them to properly treat patients infected with the virus.

“We will eliminate or eliminate all the obstacles that are needed to provide our people with the care they need and have the right to,” he said. “No resources will be saved. Nothing “.

During his press conference, he gave his powerful podium to government medical professionals, including Dr. Deborah Birx, who is assisting the Vice President in leading the task force and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Birx said the team had done a lot in the last few weeks in recent weeks, and acknowledged that it was “invisible” to the press.

“[Their intense efforts have resulted not only in innovative solutions but in a high-performance automated system, bringing the availability of these quality coronaviral tests to American people at an unprecedented speed,” he said.

Fauci praised Trump’s statement for allowing everyone to act as quickly and efficiently as possible to fight the virus.

“We have a long way to go. There will be many more cases, but we will take care of this,” he said. “And ultimately, as the president said, this will end.”