Trump gives governor 3-phase plans to reopen economy

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump gave governors a map today to recover from the economic pain of coronavirus pandemics, establishing a phased approach to restoring normal activity in high-throughput locations and seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases .

“You will call your own shots,” Trump told governors, according to an audio recording obtained by the Associated Press. “We will stand by you.”

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low coronavirus transmission while keeping the line in the hardest hit locations. They make it clear that returning to the norm will be a process far longer than Trump initially envisioned, and federal officials warn that some distance social measures may need to stay in place by the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

Where infection is declining with strong testing would begin a three-step gradual re-opening of businesses and schools – each phase lasting at least 14 days – to ensure that infection does not accelerate again.

In phase one, for example, the plan recommends strict social distance for everyone in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.

In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distance where possible and limit their gathering to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures have been taken. Travel might be resumed.

Phase three predicted a return to normal for most Americans, with a focus on the identification and isolation of any new infections.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the guidelines before being released to the public.

Governors of both parties have made clear they are moving at their own pace.

Delaware Governor John Carney, a Democrat, said the guidelines “seem to make sense.”

“We are days, maybe weeks away from the start line and then you have to have 14 days of declining cases, of declining symptoms and hospital capacity that exist in case you have a rebound,” he said.

Western Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Trump ally, has cautiously focused on the idea of ​​reopening parts of the state, but said testing and drawing contact capacity would be considerably ramped up before restrictions could be safely lifted.

“Everything would be forgotten very quickly if we moved at a faster pace than we should, and then we got into a situation where we had dead people like flies,” Justice told reporters.

At earlier, the guidelines suggested, some parts of the country could see a resumption of normal trade and social gatherings after a month of assessing whether easing up on restrictions led to a resurgence of virus cases. In other parts of the country, or if viruses can be picked up, it could be much longer.

Trump briefed the governor of the nation on this plan this afternoon, saying they were going to be responsible for deciding when it is safe to lift restrictions on states. It came days after the president drew quick pushback to claim he had the absolute authority to determine how and when states reopened.

Trump said: “We have a large number of states that are willing to go and are in good shape.” “That’s fine with us, frankly.”

These guidelines include general recommendations for businesses as they plan for potential resumption, which suggests taking temperature, rapid COVID-19 testing and widespread efforts to increase workplace disinfection.

Those most susceptible to the respiratory disease are advised to remain protected until the area enters the final phase – and even then, they are encouraged to take precautions to avoid close contact with others.

The governors, for their part, have advanced with their own plans for how to safely relive normal activity. Seven Midwestern governors announced today they will coordinate on reopening their economies. Similarly, good news was announced this week in the west and north.

Two of the three Americans express concern that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus might have gotten too fast, according to a Pew Research Center survey released today.

Trump held conference calls earlier today with lawmakers calling for a new congressional advisory task force to recapture the economy. The economic costs have been clear in new federal data showing at least 22 million Americans have been laid off from work in the last month. But lawmakers repeatedly urged the president not to sacrifice public health when moving too fast.

“My highest priority on this workforce will be to ensure that the federal government’s efforts to reopen our economy are bipartisan, data-based, and expertise-based public health professionals,” said Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

The federal government foresees a gradual recovery of the virus, in which disruptive mitigation measures may be needed in some places at least until a vaccine is available – a milestone unlikely to happen until next year.

“It’s not going to be immediately a situation where we have stadiums full of people,” said Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson today. “We are Americans. We will adapt,” he added.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican near Trump, said the lack of widespread testing was a stifling lift to the social distance guidelines. “We’re struggling with testing on a large scale,” he told ABC’s “The View.” “You really can’t go back to work until we have more tests.”

But some of Trump’s conservative allies, such as economist Stephen Moore, have urged him to act swiftly, warning of “a great mini Depression if we keep the economy close.”

“This is a catastrophic outcome for our country. Period,” Moore said as he notified the president. “We can’t have 30 million people in this country unemployed or you’re going to have social disruption.”