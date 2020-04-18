Trump gives states a 3-step plan to start reopening the economy as early as Friday

Several states may already be able to begin loosening restrictions imposed on Friday to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump said 29 said that being “in good shape” on Wednesday could meet the criteria for being in Phase 1 under new guidelines called “Open America again”, which his White House coronavirus task force unveiled Thursday. He refused to name those states and stressed that the guidelines are there as a tool for individual governors.

“Healthy Americans will now be able to return to work when conditions on the ground allow for it instead of a general arrest. We will pursue a focus on protection (on the spot) in people at higher risk,” he said, adding that it is It is important to establish clear scientific parameters to test the growth of new cases and hospital capacity before advancing at each stage.

The guidelines outline a step-by-step approach to restoring normal trade and services, but only for locations with extensive testing and a reduction in COVID-19 cases. They decided to pave the way for a relaxation of restrictions in low-coronavirus transmission areas, keeping them in place in the hardest hit areas.

Trump leaves states the decision to reopen:

The President of the United States says the administration will provide assistance despite the lack of popular COVID-19 tests

Places with declining infections and extensive testing would begin a gradual reopening in three phases of companies and schools, with each phase lasting at least 14 days, intended to ensure that the epidemic will not accelerate again.

Gradual relaxation of restrictions

In phase 1, for example, the plan recommends strict physical spacing for all people in public. Meetings of over 10 people should be avoided and non-essential travel is discouraged.

In Phase 2, people are encouraged to maximize physical distances where possible and limit meetings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. The journey could resume.

Phase 3 provides a return to normal for most Americans, with a focus on identifying and isolating any new infections.

However, Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infection disease expert, said it would be a “new normal.”

But Trump backed away, suggesting that people wanted to go back to watching football games and fill restaurants. “It will happen and it will be relatively fast,” he predicted.

Initially, the guidelines suggest that some parts of the country could see a resumption in normal commercial and social meetings after a month of evaluation if the easing of restrictions leads to a resumption of virus cases. In other parts of the country or if virus cases pick up again, it could be significantly longer.

How to get away physically without drastically changing your life:

Some practical advice on how to exercise social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Call your shots’

Trump informed governors of the plan Thursday afternoon, saying they would be responsible for deciding when it is safe to lift restrictions in their states.

“You will call your shots. We will stand by your side,” Trump told governors, who have primary responsibility for public health in their states.

Meanwhile, according to federal guidelines, those who are most sensitive to respiratory disease are advised to stay in place until their area enters the final stage – and they are also advised to take precautions to avoid contact. close to other people.

Federal guidelines come after seven governors in the Midwest announced Thursday that they will coordinate on the reopening of the economy, after similar pacts were announced earlier this week in the West and Northeast.

New task force

Trump held conference calls last Thursday with lawmakers whom he appointed to a new congressional consultative task force. Economic costs were clear in the new federal data showing that at least 22 million Americans had been excluded from work in the past month. But lawmakers have repeatedly urged the president not to sacrifice public health in an attempt to reopen the economy.

“My top priority on this task force will be to ensure that the federal government’s efforts to reopen our economy are bipartisan, data-driven and based on the experience of public health professionals,” Democratic Senator Mark Warner said of the Virginia.

People wear protective masks as they line up in front of a pop-up food pantry on Thursday in Chelsea, Mass. (Steven Senne / The Associated Press)

Company executives also raised concerns for the president in a series of calls Wednesday, warning that a dramatic increase in tests and a wider availability of protective equipment will be needed before they can safely resume operations.

The federal government plans a gradual recovery from the virus, in which disruptive mitigation measures may be needed in some places at least until a vaccine is available – a milestone that will probably not be achieved until next year.

“It will not be immediately a situation where we have stadiums full of people,” said housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson on Thursday. “We are Americans. We will adapt.”

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said at a press conference ahead of the phone call with the White House that he planned to ask the president for “direct cash assistance,” citing the state’s troubled tax revenues. He also said that he would solicit “solid health infrastructure” and mass tests with rapid response times before reopening the economy.

‘Beyond the peak’

Trump said Wednesday that the data suggests that the United States is “beyond the peak” of the COVID-19 epidemic. He said the numbers “put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on the reopening of the country.”

Birx added that data from across the country show that the nation is “improving”, but that the Americans have had to start taking physical distances again to maintain positive momentum.

Protesters drive past the state capital in Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday to show their disappointment with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people home and most businesses closed. (Paul Sancya / The Associated Press)

He said nine states have fewer than 1,000 cases and only a few dozen new cases per day. He said those would likely be the first to see a lifting of distance restrictions in the direction of their governors according to the guidelines.

But participants in a Wednesday call with Trump that included executives of dozens of major American companies raised concerns about the test issue, according to a participant who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion.

“The economy will look very different”

Another participant said that Trump stressed the importance of testing expansion and contact traceability, as well as best practice guidelines on reopening business in stages or in one fell swoop.

The participant said that the callers informed the administration that there would be a run for personal protective equipment. Many companies that are now closed will need protective equipment to protect their employees and customers.

Trump was told “the economy will look very different and operations will look very different,” said one participant.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican close to Trump, said the lack of widespread testing is an obstacle to raising the spacing guidelines. “We are struggling with large-scale testing,” he told ABC’s The View. “You can’t really go back to work until we have more evidence.”

But some of Trump’s conservative allies, such as economist Stephen Moore, have encouraged him to act quickly, warning of “a mini-big depression if we keep the economy closed.”

“This is a catastrophic result for our country. Period,” Moore said he informed the president of. “We cannot have 30 million people in this country unemployed or you will have social chaos.”

The panel, which Trump has nicknamed the new Great American Economic Revival Industry Group, could also help him provide some coverage. If the cases increase once the restrictions have been lifted, as many experts have warned, Trump will be able to tell the public that he has not acted alone and the best minds in the nation – from production to defense to technology – have contributed to define the plan.