President Donald Trump, in feedback to reporters Friday, qualified CNN about the network’s coverage of coronavirus.

Mick Mulvaney reported Friday that the media is utilizing the coronavirus information to harm the president, declaring at CPAC, “The press was masking their hoax of the day because they believed it would provide down the president.”

Trump was requested currently if he thinks “this is a hoax.”

Trump responded by going soon after CNN in unique, contacting it a “very disreputable network” that is “doing everything they can to instill panic in men and women and I assume it’s preposterous.”

“Some of [the Democrats] are attempting to acquire political favor by indicating a good deal of untruths,” he claimed.

Trump touted the achievements the U.S. has viewed so far and included, “Some men and women are providing us credit rating for that and some individuals aren’t, but the only kinds that are not — they really do not indicate it, it’s political, it’s politics.”

Previously nowadays CNN media reporters called out Fox Information for feedback very similar to the president’s, with Brian Stelter indicating, “They really feel the will need to secure the president from potential political damage by indicating the Democrats and the media are out to get you. I think most will see by means of it, but it is continue to reprehensible.”

