[Trump Goes Just after Democrats Hitting Him on Coronavirus: Their ‘New Hoax’ Soon after Russia, Impeachment]

President Donald Trump Friday night at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, mentioned that the Democrats are “politicizing the Coronavirus.”

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the Coronavirus. Coronavirus. They are politicizing it. We did a single of the fantastic work opportunities — you see how’s President Trump performing?…oh, not great, not superior.”

“They simply cannot even depend the votes in Iowa. No, they simply cannot. They cannot rely their votes,” Trump stated.

Trump ongoing, “One of my people today came up to me and claimed, Mr. President, they tried using to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia – that did not operate out far too effectively. They could not do it. They tried out the impeachment hoax. That was a great discussion. They experimented with anything at all. They tried it around and more than again…They missing. It is all turning. Imagine of it. And this is their new hoax.”

“But, you know we did some thing that has been quite awesome. We have 15 individuals in this large place, and since of the fact that we went early, we could’ve experienced a ton a lot more than that.”

The commander-in-chief then exclaimed that the US is “doing so terrific,” adding that the Republican Get together has hardly ever been far more unified just before.

“So, a statistic that we want to speak about. Go ahead. Say, United states. It is alright, the United states,” which Trump said, adopted by chanting erupting.

“So, a range that no person read of, I was shocked to listen to of it, 35,000 persons on common die each and every 12 months from the flu –did any person know that?” Trump floated.

“That is a great deal of people. It can go to 100,000. It can be 27,000. Typically, a least of 27. Goes up to 100,000 persons a calendar year.”

“And so significantly, we have dropped no one to Coronavirus in the United States. No person. And it doesn’t signify we won’t. We are thoroughly organized. It does not signify we won’t. You listen to 35 and 40,000 folks, and we have no person, and you surprise the press is in hysteria method,” Trump said.

