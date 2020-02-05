Trump goes on Twitter to tear up Pelosi tearing up his speech

President Donald Trump is on a tear on Twitter.

He seems to have been deeply affected by the President of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), tearing up his speech on the State of the Union after delivering it.

Trump expressed frustration in his native language – retweets.

The president retweeted loudly Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, apparently looking for the right words to carry his soul.

From the former United Nations Ambassador:

Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi tearing up the talk that mentioned the lives we have lost and the heroes we have celebrated at SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember that others are watching. It was unworthy of someone at his level in the office.

– Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 5, 2020

The achievements speak for themselves. Congratulations @realDonaldTrump. ❤️🇺🇸 #SOTU # Results

– Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 5, 2020

To radio hosts:

It’s perfect that #PelosiTantrum is in fashion. What a humiliating night for her all around.

Nance – you may want to go ahead and tear up these removal items while you’re at it.

It will be a good day today. 😀

– Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 5, 2020

To YouTubers:

A way not only to represent yourself and your party. It is an absolute disgrace and it is all that is wrong with our government. A perfect example of why duration limits are a must for the whole of government. #PelosiTantrum

– kurt bensch (@kurt_mcgert) February 5, 2020

And the Brexiteers:

Dear USA

Our political system here (UK) is not perfect, but our President is supposed to be impartial and neutral – and perceived to be. He is removed from party affiliation while he / she holds the role of president. Pelosi is a shame – whatever you think of Trump. #PelosiTantrum

– WAYNE ANDREWS (@TreasuryTutor) February 5, 2020

“The story will not be some kind of Nancy Pelosi,” tweeted Twitter user “Soll_DeWitt”, a small account whose thoughts, in one way or another, had caught the attention of the commander-in-chief. .

The story will not be good for Nancy Pelosi: she will be remembered as the President who initiated a malicious impeachment, the son of Paul Pelosi who was on the board of directors of the Ukrainian Viscoil, and especially as the last President of the House of Democrats Party. # PelosiTantrum

– Sol DeWitt (@Soll_DeWitt) February 5, 2020

“Don’t let #NancyPelosi dilute or take the brilliant #StateOfTheUnion from @realDonaldTrump,” a follower tweeted after the speech – a feeling that Trump retweeted.

Do not let #NancyPelosi dilute or take some bright #StateOfTheUnion from @ realDonaldTrump.

– Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) February 5, 2020

The President’s actions have proven that “liberalism is an ideology of insane hatred and rage,” according to the “Conservative Line of Fire” account, which the President soon shared with his 72 million supporters:

The only thing Nancy Pelosi has proven is that liberalism is an ideology of senseless hatred and rage. She should be censored and forced to resign. #tcot #MAGA #PelosiTantrum # SOTU2020

– Conservative Patriot (@co_firing_line) February 5, 2020

And it is so.

#PelosiTantrum has a trend. You hate to see it.

– Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

Sure.

Who the Liberals hate. #PelosiNeedsToGo #pelositantrum pic.twitter.com/W0tMjgOc1V

– Star Parker ⭐🇺🇸 – CURE text at 33777 (@StarParker) February 5, 2020

And on.

Where these impeachment articles Nancy tore #PelosiTantrum

– Jon Martin (@ JonMart93888215) February 5, 2020

This is what building bridges with the American people looks like. The #PelosiTantrum is a tragic image of the division of our country. pic.twitter.com/q2GjCEJgwn

– Seth Harris (@Real_Theology) February 5, 2020

And on.

Today – The Senate gets to draw a #PelosiTantrum and do the impeachment articles what it did at SOTU. Karma is a bitch! pic.twitter.com/nvS8btfJ3w

– F. Hill (@ HiredGun37) February 5, 2020

It’s pure gold, because it is she who shows how immature and childish the president is, but look at how she acted last night 😂 #PelosiTantrum

– Nikki (@AuroraLightzz) February 5, 2020

At the time of this writing, the President had retweeted about two dozen posts, almost exclusively about the President of the Assembly tearing up his speech.

Nancy Pelosi tears up the State of the Union speech … I guess she planned to throw the trash on the sidewalk, given the state of her district in California? #PelosiTantrum

– Drew Hudson (@DrewCHudson) February 5, 2020

It’s hilarious to see President Pelosi if #Classless and #Broken. They know that 2020 is gone. Who is their hero Pete Buttigieg? Okay. They know it’s over and they can’t stand it. #PelosiTantrum #PettyPelosi.

– Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 5, 2020

It is incredible that the United States has someone like her in this position. What she did at the end was incredible! I couldn’t believe how she could show such disrespect for all those people that Trump had mentioned in his speech. Terrible. #PelosiTantrum @SpeakerPelosi

– Mikkelsen (@Mikkelsen_YNWA) February 5, 2020

Nancy’s legacy tears apart a document that she has the mandate to keep. It’s a complete failure #PelosiTantrum https://t.co/tRNgPzrsn6

– F. A. Jaeger 🦅 (@jaegerbombsaway) February 5, 2020

Thank you Jonathan and good work! https://t.co/GAZJ5ErJpF

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

He crowned the morning by energizing his own office:

President Pelosi just tore up:

One of our last surviving Tuskegee aviators.

Survival of a child born at 21 weeks.

The grieving families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.

Meeting of a soldier with his family.

It is his legacy.

– The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020