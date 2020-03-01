[Trump Goes Soon after ‘Fake Information Media’ as ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’ Soon after Decrying Coronavirus Media Protection]

President Donald Trump ongoing attacking the “fake news media” Sunday afternoon, in a tweet as soon as once again employing the phrase “ENEMY OF THE Folks.”

It’s not distinct what set off this tweet in individual, but in the earlier couple of times Trump has been trashing a variety of news outlets, accusing MSNBC and CNN in specific of generating coronavirus “look as terrible as achievable, like panicking markets.” He went just after CNN for “doing all the things they can to instill anxiety in people” and referred to the criticism from Democrats and the media about the White House’s coronavirus reaction as “their new hoax.”.

Nowadays POTUS tweeted, “People are disgusted and ashamed by the Bogus Information Media, as headed by the

@nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and extra. They no for a longer time imagine what they see and read through, and for excellent reason.”

Folks are disgusted and ashamed by the Pretend Information Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and extra. They no lengthier imagine what they see and read, and for excellent rationale. Bogus News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE People today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Trump has also been going right after Comcast very a bit recently.