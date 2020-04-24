Trump Guess About Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19

During a briefing in which the White House proposed an “emerging” study on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in reducing coronavirus threats, President Trump wondered loudly about the possibility of injecting antiseptic into patients. It was

Trump said at a White House briefing on Thursday that he saw the disinfectant “smash it [COVID-19] in a minute.” Entering the lungs has a huge number of effects on the lungs-it would be interesting to see that.

But Homeland Security’s William Bryan said it hadn’t been considered, and it seemed to knock down the idea as quickly as it was mentioned.

He also met with swift criticism from the medical community.

John Balmes, a respiratory specialist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, told Bloomberg News, “Inhalation of chlorine bleach is absolutely the worst thing for the lungs.

Kashif Mahmoud, a physician in Charleston, West Virginia, said on Twitter: “As a doctor, we do not recommend injecting antiseptic into the lungs or irradiating the body with UV light to treat Covid-19. Do not seek medical advice. Trump”

RB, the manufacturer of Lysol, stressed that disinfectant injections are not safe on its website, “Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB [the manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol] has been Asked if suitable for use as a survey or coronavirus treatment [SARS-CoV-2]. No matter what the circumstances Our disinfectant products need to be administered to the human body [by injection, ingestion, or other route]. “

Regarding heat and humidity, past studies have found no good evidence that higher temperatures and humidity in spring and summer can reduce the spread of the virus.

But Brian said there are “new results” from a new study that suggests that sunlight has a powerful effect in killing viruses on surfaces and in the air. He said scientists saw similar effects from higher temperatures and humidity. Brian said Maryland’s Biocontainment Laboratory has been testing the virus since February.

“The virus is dying at a much faster pace, not only when it is exposed to high temperatures, but also when it is exposed to humidity,” Brian said.

He said knowing more about it can help governors when making decisions about how and when to open their state’s economy. However, he emphasized that the new results of light and heat studies do not replace recommendations of social distance.

Always looking for hopeful news about virus containment, Trump thinks people are safe to go out in the heat, given the sheer number of people dying in Florida. I was asked if it was dangerous to let them do it.

“We want people to enjoy the sun, and if that affects it, it’s great,” Trump replied, “It’s just a clever idea from a great lab by a very clever, probably great person. . “

“I’m here to present my ideas, because I want to get rid of them, and it’s great for me if the heat is good and the sun is good,” the president said.

Trump often discussed prospects for new treatments and provided a rosy timeline for vaccine development.

Earlier that month, a scientific adviser told the White House that there was still no good evidence that summer heat and humidity could suppress the virus without ongoing public health measures.

. [TagsToTranslate] William Ryan