Trump has a full impeachment meltdown on Twitter

Donald Trump sent an absolutely stunning 142 tweets or retweets on Wednesday, according to Trump tracking account @FactbaseFeed. It was his most productive day of twittering, beating his previous record of 123 tweets and retweets. Wednesday was also the first day of the opening speech by the Democrats in the Senate indictment. Do we think this is a coincidence? No we don’t.

Trump spent the day praising himself and attacking the Democratic presidential candidates. Many more tweets abused impeachment, including repeating GOP speeches about the process.

The House of Democrats would not give us lawyers or a single witness, but would now require the Republican Senate to present the witnesses who the house never sought or even asked for? They had their chance, but pretended to be in a hurry. The most unfair and corrupt corruption hearing in Congress history!

Trump seems to have forgotten that he and his administration have prevented the witnesses from appearing in the house and his Senate colleagues who are now blocking the witnesses.

Whoever created this impeachment flowchart is a genius. pic.twitter.com/Zjtnu5SQIW

More than a dozen of his Wednesday tweets were retweets from Fox News hosts and GOP legislators that specifically insulted Adam Schiff. Schiff even included one of Trump’s (often repeated) tweets in his argument, saying that he followed Trump’s advice, “READ THE TRANSCRIPT” – this document, which he believes frees him of all suspicions, but in fact only highlights both the crimes it reports and the obvious omissions.

Trump’s Twitter meltdown not only illuminates his own fragility – even if it is certainly the case.

This is a real fan. Thank you very much! pic.twitter.com/1JWyoyiidW

Most of the Trump tweets from Wednesday and the day after seem to be quotes from Fox News hosts, which is quite worrying as at least some of them don’t really seem to understand what is happening.

“Not the job of the Senate to clear up the chaos the Democrats caused in the House of Representatives. Biden admitted that he traveled to Ukraine and did the Quid Pro Quo.” @SteveScalise @FoxNews

The other thing Trump tweets and quotes consistently is to make it clear to the Republicans that he is closely monitoring these procedures. This puts them in the uncomfortable position of getting the kiss from President Daddy’s consent while not annoying their constituents with an apparent appearance of trial.

“The truth will come out,” Adam Schiff said to the senators on Wednesday evening. “The only question is: do you want to hear it now? Do you want to know the full truth now? “It’s hard to answer if Trump breathes down their throat, but the Republicans dug into that hole. You can get yourself out.

Even last night, new evidence for Trump’s Ukraine scheme is emerging.

The truth will come out. In fact, it has already come out.

And only more documents are published, more witnesses that have to be brought up.

The question is: don’t senators want to hear it now? pic.twitter.com/dEDsiYalHH

As early as December, Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate expressed concern that Trump may be twittering during the impeachment process. Senator John Cornyn said it would be “optimal” for Trump to stay calm because “they don’t need distractions.” Lindsay Graham said Trump “had a right to express his grievances, but if I were him, I would … remain a flat profile.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito advised Trump to “tweet less, smile more.”

Trump obviously did not accept this advice.

