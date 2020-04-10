Trump has just threatened to leave the WTO unless the US continues to win the case

Donald Trump listens to questions during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James Brady Briefing Room April 10, 2020, at the White House in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization unless an international appellate court resolved a case in support of the United States.

Trump claims without proof that the United States often loses cases until he becomes president in 2017, but the country’s fate there has been reversed because of its influence. His comments came while speaking to reporters during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday.

“We have a World Trade Organization, and until I came we lost cases – so many cases – that’s ridiculous, we always lose these cases in almost every case,” Trump said. “And now we win the case … because they know I can’t stand that.”

He added that the reason the US won the case before the WTO appeals body was “because they knew that if we were not treated fairly, I would withdraw.”

Trump also threatened to withdraw the US from the WTO in 2018 and 2019 because of a governing body that regards the People’s Republic of China – the country with the second largest economy in the world – as a developing country.

Under WTO rules, developing country status can grant certain rights to a country, such as a longer period between joining an organization and being asked to comply with regulations prohibiting the imposition of certain tariffs on foreign goods.

Although Trump often claims that the US previously lost most of the disputes brought before the WTO arbitration body, statistics compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics show that the US won more cases against China than China against the US.

Apart from the record of success in this trade case against China, Trump and his appointed international trade representative, Ambassador Robert Lightheizer, have in recent months refused to approve the appointment of a new judge on the WTO appeals body.

Failure to appoint a new judge has caused the appeals body to lack the quorum needed to function, which means that most second level disputes can no longer move forward.

“Because all of these countries are taking advantage of the United States now in court [WTO] and the court system, we do not approve new judges,” Trump said, because the US has not controlled the majority of appointments to the organisation’s appeals body.

“We always have a minority position, meaning in the number of judges – we will have a minority number of judges,” Trump continued. “How do you win with a small number of judges?”