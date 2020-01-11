Trump has made Iranian allegations, according to four US embassies

Loading...

WASHINGTON – Given ongoing questions about his military operations in the Middle East, President Donald Trump and his top officials made a number of new statements on Friday, and Trump claimed that Iranian militants had planned serious attacks on four U.S. embassies.

Just hours earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States didn’t know when or where attacks could take place. Trump and other officials again insisted that Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was an immediate threat to the US, but refused repeated attempts to explain what they meant by “imminent.”

Meanwhile, Trump has announced additional sanctions against Iran that he promised after the Islamic State fired rockets at US bases in Iraq earlier this week.

These Iranian missiles, which caused no casualties, were triggered by the U.S. drone attack, in which Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in Baghdad last week. This US attack has triggered a chain of events that may have involved the shooting down of a Ukrainian plane, possibly by an Iranian missile, and has called on the Iraqi government to drive US troops out of their country.

In the White House, Trump issued an executive order that added additional U.S. sanctions to the already long list his government had imposed to force Iran to accept a new deal that would limit its nuclear program and support militant groups across the board Middle East would set East.

Trump said the United States blamed Iran for attacks on the United States and a threat to U.S. soldiers, diplomats, and civilians – an obvious indication of the justification for the assassination of Soleimani.

“The United States will continue to act against the Iranian regime’s destructive and destabilizing behavior,” he said.

Trump and others, however, faced ongoing questions regarding their allegation of an “immediate” threat. Members of Congress said Pompeo and other officials had not given sufficient details or justifications in briefings this week.

Pompeo was asked at a White House press conference on Friday what you meant by “imminent”.

“I don’t know exactly what minute,” said Pompeo. “We don’t know exactly on which day it would have been executed, but it was very clear. Qassem Soleimani himself planned a major attack against American interests, and these attacks were imminent.”

Both Pompeo and Trump had said that US embassies are under threat. The State Department expanded it to “American facilities,” including military bases across the region. “This would happen and American lives were at risk,” he said.

Trump gave a more worrying number, but no details in a later comment.

“I can show that I think it would probably have been four messages,” he told Fox News in an interview that was recorded on Friday.

He spoke in the midst of revelations from US officials that the US military attempted to kill another senior Iranian commander on the same day that Soleimani was killed, but failed. Abdul Reza Shahlai’s aim was apparently part of an effort to paralyze the leadership of the Iranian Quds Force, which the United States, along with the larger Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force, had used as a terrorist organization.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi described the Soleimani assassination as “provocative and disproportionate,” and other members said they were not convinced of secret intelligence information.

“President Trump has ruthlessly murdered Qasem Soleimani,” said Democratic MP Pramila Jayapal from Washington. “He had no evidence of an impending threat or attack.”

The new sanctions were an immediate reaction to the fact that Iran fired a missile shell at American bases in neighboring Iraq this week after the assassination of Soleimani. Nobody was injured. The United States’ major goal is to force Iran to negotiate a new nuclear program limitation agreement.

In 2018, Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal signed under President Barack Obama that restricted the sanctions easing program. Since then, the government has introduced additional economic measures that have brought Iran into trouble and brought oil revenues to historic lows, but have not brought the Iranian government to the negotiating table.

Sanctions added on Friday include measures against eight senior Iranian officials who were involved in what Middle East finance minister Steven Mnuchin described as “destabilizing” activities, as well as Tuesday’s missile bombing.

These measures, which would freeze the assets of US officials and prohibit financial transactions with them, are largely symbolic, as such senior figures are unlikely to have assets under American control after decades of hostility between the two nations.

However, other measures announced on Friday could have a significant impact on strategically important sectors of the Iranian economy, said Ben Davis, chief research officer of research and data analysis company Kharon.

The Executive Ordinance grants the administration the power to put people who are also indirectly active in the construction, manufacturing, textile or mining sectors on a global financial blacklist. It also targets 17 of the largest steel and iron producers – one of the few growth areas in the highly competitive Iranian economy – as well as three foreign companies, two of which are based in China and impose secondary sanctions.

“It sends a signal to other foreign companies that continue to do business with Iranian steelmakers that this is prohibited,” said Davis, a former Treasury official.

Adnan Mazarei, a senior official at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the sanctions would hit an Iranian economy that was forced to cut fuel subsidies, sparking US-wide protests

“This is seen as another sign that the US government cannot be taken at its word when it says it wants to negotiate,” Mazarei said.

Mnuchin insisted that the sanctions work and that tens of billions of dollars were withheld from Iran. “They would use it for terrorist activities across the region and allow them to do more bad things,” he said. “And there is no question that if we cut the economy of the region, we will have an impact.”