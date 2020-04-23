Trump has said he ‘denies’ with Georgia’s reopening plan

ATLANTA – President Donald Trump says he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he was “strongly opposed” to Kemp’s decision to leave some unsuspecting traders open again soon.

Speaking in a White House speech Wednesday afternoon, Trump said he told Kemp he had misunderstood the governor’s plan, but would not stand in his way.

“The people of Georgia… were strong, brave, but at the same time he had to do what he thought was right,” Trump said of Kemp, a Republican. “I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I don’t like him for what he’s doing… But I think the (open) parks and the tattoo parlor and the tourist attraction in part one … now.” next time.

In addition to Trump’s backlash, Kemp’s plan to crush the Georgia economy opened up to two major challenges – the state is struggling to test new infections for coronavirus and boost its surveillance of people who are infected.

Notwithstanding these strengths, experts say Georgia is at risk of recovering COVID-19 while Kemp will allow other businesses to reopen in the coming days. The question was raised about the Republican governor’s decision because the state has yet to make progress in these areas, and is difficult to achieve.

“The virus is much faster than the government does,” said Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, a pathologist at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Public Health. “So if I win against someone who will come out faster, it will be a virus.”

Georgia was ranked in the top 10 in each of the trials in the test. After expanding the capacity, the number of tests conducted in Georgia achieved an average of 3,500 to 4,000 a day. However, on Wednesday, the state reported nearly 6,000 tests over 24 hours, Kemp said during a conference call with Republican U. Sen. Kelly Loeffler says Georgia is “stronger” and stronger.

Those tests Wednesday show Georgia with about 21,000 infections and 836 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.

“There are a lot of people who are hurting the problem right now on the financial side of things – we Georgians who are working hard. And we are trying to do everything possible to enable them to start turning to the army in a safe and secure way.” , ”Says Kemp.

Related Articles

President Donald Trump’s reopening policies have called on Georgia to screen health workers, people who show signs of the disease and look at others who do not show symptoms.

But critics have ignored Kemp’s adherence to those guidelines, which recommend 14 days for new infections before moving on to the Kemp reopening. On Friday, select medical marijuana dispensaries will restart the fence, nail salon and hair salons will reopen with restrictions. Limited food in the restaurant will continue Monday.

“At best, you can only see the value of a week go down,” said Dr. Colin Smith, an associate professor of public health and medicine at Georgia State University.

The mountains on Georgia’s ability to test and monitor are numerous. Many businesses and employees hold back for fear of illness.

Dewond Brown, 42, stepped down in March from the Atlanta-based restaurant as a cooking line that costs $ 16.40 per hour.

He was worried about high blood pressure, saying he would not return if his boss reopened. He said he would like to know my colleagues have tested negative and seen a significant decrease in new cases.

“I understand that everyone wants to get back to normal, but you hear the doctors say today is not too late,” he said.

Asked about what Kemp calls a “systematic approach,” the national coronavirus prosecutor Dr. Deborah Birx called on local officials to follow the guidelines “to the best of their ability” and to ensure that “the public is fully protected.”

The government plans to deploy 30 National Guard troops to the test command center at the University of Augusta, where a development company will lead the test. President Brooks Keel said these measures would be better than those that need to be tested, ensuring that the tests have yielded positive results.

“We’re not going to get into that position anytime soon to try any Georgia guys who want to be tested,” Keel said.

And state Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey vowed Georgia would expand its ability to “aggressively” identify the numbers of infected people.

“This is a way for us to keep spreading from happening, even though we are slowly starting to open the state doors,” Toomey said.

Sean Bear, a veterinarian with eight districts in the region that includes Savannah, said a potential contact lens has helped slow infection in his area. Bear said the coastal district has been keeping a close eye on the situation, unlike areas where the problem of forcing forces officials to stop.

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

The state has not said how many people are currently in contact with contacts, how many are seeking, or how many of the state’s 18 health care districts can be harassed.

Toomey said her department is recruiting more people to check out restaurants and hotels for consultations, as well as repeating others working to combat the spread of tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases. There are also programs for training medical students and the public.

Volunteersaliban primary care physicians come from Mercer University, including Catherine Waldron, who has been working at the Savannah Health Office since the end of March. Students check with patients and contacts by phone or online to ask about patterns and answer questions.

Waldron and Georgia College of Physicians Rebecca DeCarlo co-sponsored training courses for other state students.

“Maybe we can help prevent any kind of second wave,” DeCarlo said.

Toomey and Kemp said the state would use a cellphone to track people infected, and to ask those people to exchange information over the phone so the state could have some partners.

Kemp said MTX will provide the app, which Google said it produced in New York and Florida. Authorities did not respond Tuesday how much Georgia is paying MTX.

——

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Associated Press writers Sudhin Thanawala and Ben Nadler in Atlanta and Kimberly Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.