Trump hits Democratic rivals in pre-Super Bowl show – KGET 17

by: JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 2:10 AM PST / Updated: Feb 2, 2020 / 2:10 PM PST

President Donald Trump salutes from the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in the Md., Friday January 31, 2020. Trump travels to Florida to spend the weekend in his area of ​​Mar-a -The girlfriend. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – President Donald Trump used a pre-game Super Bowl interview to denounce the Democrats, accusing them of hate and offering insults to the schoolyard about his potential rivals in 2020.

“I see hatred. … They don’t care about fairness, they don’t care about lying, “said Trump in a taped interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel, which aired on Fox hours before the biggest sports night in year.

Trump spent his weekend in Florida because most of the political world focused on Iowa, where Democrats on Monday will vote to choose the party candidate.

Invited by Hannity, Trump examined most of the main candidates one by one, mocking “Sleepy Joe” Biden, the former vice president, accusing Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren of telling “fairy tales” and for labeling Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described socialist democrat, as “a communist,” even if he is not.

But Trump seemed most concerned about the candidates who chose to skip the early election: Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who covered the airwaves with anti-Trump ads.

The President’s campaign and Bloomberg will run multi-million dollar duel announcements during Sunday night’s game.

In the Fox interview, Trump accused Bloomberg, who is 5 feet 8 inches, of making a special request for a box to stand if he qualifies for future presidential debates. The Bloomberg campaign denies that this is the case.

“Why should he have a box to stand on?” Asked Trump. “Why would he really be entitled to that? Does this mean that everyone receives a box? “

Bloomberg campaign spokesperson Julie Wood said Trump was “lying.”

“He’s a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity and his spray-on tan,” she said.

Early Sunday, Trump launched a series of anti-Bloomberg tweets, calling the billionaire “part of the Fake News” and insisting that he “is going nowhere” and “is just wasting his money”, despite the rising polls.

Bloomberg replied, “It looks like our ads keep you up at night.” We have one in particular that you should look at today. The 60-second Bloomberg spot will focus on the impact of gun violence.

Trump in the Fox interview also criticized Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats. When asked if it would be possible for him to work with the Democrats after they charged him and tried to remove him from office, Trump said he “would like to, but it’s pretty difficult when you think about it because it’s been so … I use the word “witch hunt”, use the word “hoax”. “

“I’m not sure they can do it, to be honest,” he added. “I think they just want to win and no matter how they win.”

The interview was released just days before Trump was ready to deliver a State of the Union address which, according to advisers, will deliver an optimistic message to a divided nation.

Trump played golf and mingled with guests at his Mar-a-Lago club paying dues. Saturday evening, he appeared at an event organized by the “Trumpettes” fan club. He praised singer Lee Greenwood, whose song “God Bless the USA” is played every time Trump goes on stage at his rallies. Also present were actor Stephen Baldwin and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The president was to organize his annual Super Bowl watch party before returning to Washington on Sunday evening.