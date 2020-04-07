Trump hits Kristin Fisher: “Being so horrible”

Chairman Donald Trump has been tested with several journalists during coronavirus updates in recent weeks, and on Monday broke on Fox News’ Kristin Fisher to pressure him on corona tests.

Trump has been pressured several times during the briefing by Fisher and others into a devastating report from the Office of the Inspector General of the Ministry of Health and Human Services on serious problems with the national response to coronavirus and a “greater sense of confusion” in hospitals. due to conflicting guidance.

“Hospitals reported that their most important challenges were focusing on testing and caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19 and maintaining safety personnel,” the report said.

When asked about this today, the president repeatedly burst out, asked several questions about when the inspector general was appointed and rushed to reporters.

“Control is still a big issue in this country,” Fisher said, adding that hospitals and states are testing.

“We are the federal government. We must not stand in the corners of the streets during trials. They go to the doctors. They go to the hospitals. They go to the state.”

“We have a brand new testing system that we are developing very quickly and that is your result. And you have to say congratulations, great job, instead of being so scary the way you ask a question,” he said.

A few minutes later, ABC News Jonathan Karl he had another heated exchange about OIG leading POTUS to call him a “third-level reporter” who “will never do it.”

