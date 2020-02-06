Trump holds up the newspaper labeled “AQUITTED” at the National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump unleashed his rage against those who tried to be impeached at a prayer breakfast the day after his Senate acquittal in his impeachment process.

Speaking at a stage when Congress leaders joined him, including Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge against him, Trump broke the usual impartiality at the Washington National Prayer Breakfast.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have had a terrible test done by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event. His complaint was made hours before he was supposed to give a formal response to the impeachment vote in the White House.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and thereby seriously injure our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly made two newspapers with the banner “ACQUITTED” in the headlines when he came on stage.

After the more matter-of-fact comments before him, including the keynote speaker and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, who described a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the nation and asked the crowd to “love their enemies,” his statements were lashing.

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said as he picked up the microphone and then continued to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong,” he said in an obvious reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic who expressed his belief in the only Republican election quoted for Trump’s removal.

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when you know that this is not the case,” he said in a reference to Pelosi, who sent this message to the President when the two leaders said have publicly dealt with.

The House spokeswoman shook her head at various points during Trump’s speech, but did not acknowledge the President’s attack. She had previously said a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

Trump also ushered in his government’s efforts to support free religious expression, an important issue for evangelical Christians, which he values ​​as part of his political base. These efforts include protecting prayer in public schools and cutting federal funding for organizations discussing abortion services with patients.

His remarks, including his usual election campaign litany of economic swagger, were a clear sign that Trump has been more encouraged than ever as he moves forward in his re-election campaign with a united Republican party after his impeachment.

Republican senators largely voted in step to clear Trump on Wednesday, relying on a variety of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his conduct was not punishable. his phone call to the Ukrainian president in July was a “perfect call”; An election will take place in 10 months and it is up to the voters to decide their fate.

There was one overarching message for Trump to get from his acquittal: Even in times of greatest political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trump avoided talking about impeachment in his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening. The next day, he wanted to use the impeachment procedure as a collective call for 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would provide his acquittal with a statement Thursday afternoon “to discuss our country’s VICTORY!” The President’s supporters were invited to join him in the Ostraum.

The president and his allies sent dizzy tweets to pin his accusers and democrats. In his first message, after the trial was completed, Trump posted an animated video titled Time magazine to suggest that he would stay in 4EVA.

The Democrats gave Trump more good news. The Iowa Gatherings, the nation’s first nomination competition, were messed up by a mishap. This robbed each candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to call the Democrats incompetent and corrupt.

Trump’s close relationship with the GOP establishment has been a consistent theme in his political life in recent years and he has repeatedly tested the party’s values.

Still, most Republicans reluctantly clung to him through the revelations of the “Access Hollywood” band, where he boasted of sexual assault on women, and through Charlottesville, where he was white chief during a racist clash in the university town of Virginia defended. and Helsinki, where he sided with Russia’s Vladimir Putin for interference by US intelligence agencies in the 2016 Moscow elections.

Now they give him the victory he has been waiting for and give him their fate like never before.

During the impeachment process, Trump was satisfied that Republican senators, many of whom disagreed with his long-term candidacy and were still firing him privately, defended him with an overwhelming majority, defying conventions, traditions, and public opinion polls.

While Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, he has retained widespread support among Republicans, with 83% of his work approved in a January poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center.

The GOP senators were guided by the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump maintains a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, and blocked new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only Romney, a longtime Trump critic, voted for the deletion.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation and told Fox News: “I have broad shoulders to face the consequences.”

Trump has benefited from a new class of Republicans in Congress who have proven to be more party-oriented than their predecessors. Party members also know that Trump is triggering retaliation for those who attack him. With all of Trump’s talk about how Democrats stick together, he’s got the Republicans in his hand.

“As I said, we have never had a president who is as vengeful and evil as he is and who frightens many people,” said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Minority, last week.

Trump’s high profile approval within his own party acted as a deterrent and prevented almost all Republicans from breaking their ranks. The fear of the GOP senators was not only palpable whether they were the target of an angry tweet, but also whether it was a Trump-backed main opponent or an uprising among strong Republican supporters.

Trump is still personally impeached and is betting that he can sell his acquittal to the American people as a justification, activate his followers, and even appease his skeptics in the middle. The Democrats are left with the more difficult task of explaining the details of the Ukraine case to the American people, and the White House believes that Trump’s less complicated message will prevail.

___

Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Miller at http://twitter.com/@zekejmiller

LAST STORIES: