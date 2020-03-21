Play video content

exclusive

fox

President Trump says it’s a good idea for hotels to start closing their doors – including its own – but the truth is … Trump Hotels is up and running for business.

Asked 45 about how the country’s businesses were closing and shutting down – the man gave his name to many different hotels and restaurants in the world – and said he was hurting like everyone else.

It didn’t seem like he was sure – but it took a lot of big guesses, which was later delivered by his sons, who presided over Trump’s empire while in the DT office.

Still, Trump took a difficult stance, telling the Sunday press that he actually thought it would be a good idea if his hotels were closed to prevent people from assembling and cutting off the virus that might spread. TMZ calls … and it doesn’t seem to get the memo to its own staff. The truth is … some in the U.S. based on Trump Hotels still getting bookings.

In the state of Trump Hotels where people can rent a room for Sunday night – according to front desk clerks:

– Trump International Hotel Chicago … Open for business

– Trump International Hotel Waikiki – Open for business

– Trump Int’l D.C. – Open it

– Trump Int’l Hotel and Tower Vancouver – Open

– Trump National Doral Miami – Tomorrow

Trump hotels in Nevada and New York – Closed

As for international properties, the hotel is Turnberry, Scotland tomorrow. The hotel at Not so in Ireland.

In still open areas, most steps are being cleared and closed for restaurants, gyms and other amenities. In some cases, in-room dining is the only option.