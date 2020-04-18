Trump hugs question about tweets “LIBERATE”

Chairman Donald Trump He avoided questions about the “LIBERATE” tweets on Friday, while facing questions in the press release of the White House Coronavirus.

As Trump moved against his political enemies earlier in the day, he wrote his support for protesters in several states who defied house orders and recommendations from health officials to demand a reversal of the corona lock. So when asked by the press, Trump was asked about critics accusing him of “provoking the uprising” with his tweets.

“I think we have a disappointing lead, but I think some things are very tough,” Trump said. She then made an irrelevant statement about the “horrible thing” the Virginia government did. This was probably a reference to the governor Ralph Northam’s (D-VA) A recent signing of a bill to expand background checks on gun sales, which had nothing to do with the Crown State’s response.

Trump went on to say that Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia have done “too much” over social distances, although he did not mention any other countries under lock and key that happens to have a Republican governor. He was finally asked if he was “worried” about the protesters, who are in danger of spreading viruses because “they are gathering in ways that health experts have said should not be.”

“No, these are people who express their views,” Trump said. “I see where they are and I see the way they work. They seem to be very responsible people to me, but they have been treated a little harshly. “

However, during anti-lock protests in the capital, Michigan, earlier this week, hundreds of rallies gathered in close proximity and many did not wear protective equipment such as masks or gloves. In fact, some protesters appeared to be distributing candy to children while naked.

