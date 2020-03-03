[Trump: I Experienced a ‘Very Very good Converse With the Chief of the Taliban’]

President Donald Trump instructed reporters on Tuesday that he spoke to a Taliban chief, stating, “we experienced a superior discussion … We experienced, in fact, a very good speak with the chief of the Taliban.”

Trump also advised reporters, “We’ve agreed there is no violence. We really do not want violence. We’ll see what transpires. They’re dealing with Afghanistan, but we’ll see what takes place,” referring to his discussion with Taliban chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, which was verified by a Taliban spokesperson by means of Twitter.

Trump’s “good conversation” with Baradar follows statements from the governing administration of Afghanistan that they objected to major parts of the peace offer that the Trump administration has been striving to established up with the Taliban.

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani told reporters that “freeing Taliban prisoners is not [under] the authority of The usa, but the authority of the Afghan government. There has been no commitment for the release of 5,000 prisoners.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has by now dismissed objections from the Afghanistan authorities. For the duration of an interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Pompeo mentioned, “I never belief just about anything. We’re heading to provide.”

“The agreement set out the ailments, it established out the room, but no. This deal doesn’t count upon trusting any person … It is not about have confidence in, it is about what takes place on the floor,” added the Secretary of State.

Watch previously mentioned, via Fox News.