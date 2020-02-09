Trump ignored the GOP senators’ plea not to fire Gordon Sondland

president Donald Trump ignored requests from some Republican senators that it would look bad to fire the US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland the same day he pushed them out Lieutenant Colonel Alexander and Jewgeni Windman by his own National Security Council.

According to the New York Times, several senators, Susan Collins (R-ME), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) turned to the chief of staff of the White House Mick Mulvaney and director of legislative affairs for the White House Eric Ueland In order to warn of a sudden discharge of the ambassador on the same day, both Vindman were escorted from the White House premises for security reasons. The combined personnel movements were generally seen as retaliation for Trump’s charges against former witnesses and impulses, and the purge was compared to a “Friday night massacre” that President called Richard Nixons Notorious dismissal of Watergate Special Prosecutor.

“The senators were concerned that Mr. Trump would not be happy to fire Mr. Sondland and argued that this was unnecessary since the ambassador was already talking to senior officials about leaving the Senate after the trial,” sources said the Times with. “The senators told the White House officials that Mr. Sondland was allowed to leave on his own terms, which would have reduced any political backlash.”

However, Trump would not allow Sondland to go on his own terms, “instead of deciding to make a point by forcing Mr. Sondland out before the ambassador was ready to leave.”

“When State Department officials called Mr. Sondland on Friday to tell him that he had to resign that day, he resisted and said he didn’t want to be involved in a major purge of impeachment witnesses,” the Times reports. “Mr. Sondland informed the State Department officials that if they wanted him to disappear that day, they would have to be released, so the President has ordered the ambassador to be recalled from his post with immediate effect.”

During the House impeachment process, Sondland implicated Trump and other White House officials in Ukraine’s misconduct and testified that “everyone is up to date”. Trump tried to distance himself from the ambassador who had given his inaugural committee a million dollars and whom he had appealed to the diplomatic mission in Brussels and said, “I don’t know him very well.”

