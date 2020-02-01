Trump impeachment hearings: Senate to rule on impeachment trial verdict, likely acquittal; testimony of a rejected witness

WASHINGTON – The Senate narrowly rejected Democrats’ requests to call witnesses for President Donald Trump’s recall trial late Friday, while ensuring Trump’s acquittal in the third trial only to threaten the President’s removal history of the United States. But the senators have decided to postpone the final vote on his fate until next Wednesday.

The delay in the calendar showed the weight of a historic vote weighing on senators, despite the incentives of the president wanting to have the acquittal behind him in an election year and before his State of the Union speech on Tuesday .

Under an agreement to be voted on Friday evening, the trial would resume Monday for the final arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote would take place Wednesday, the day after Trump’s speech.

Trump’s acquittal appeared almost final after a fierce effort to allow new witnesses was defeated 51-49 in a party-close vote. Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted with the Democrats, but that was not enough.

Despite the Democrats’ particular attention to hearing new testimony, the Republican majority ignored these requests to make them the first recall trial without witnesses. Even Friday’s new revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton did not influence GOP senators, who said they had heard enough.

This means that the end result for Trump will be a “name only” acquittal, said Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., Attorney for the House, during the final debate. Some have called it a cover-up.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called Friday night’s results “a tragedy on a grand scale”. The protesters’ songs echoed against the walls of the Capitol.

But the Republicans said Trump’s acquittal was justified and inevitable.

“The sooner the better,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant. “Let’s turn the page.”

The next steps are at the heart of the presidential election campaign before a divided nation. The Democratic Caucus vote begins in Iowa on Monday, and Trump delivers his State of the Union speech the next evening. Four Democratic candidates rubbed the Senate chamber rather than campaigning.

Trump was removed from the House last month for abusing power and obstructing Congress like no other president did when he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked congressional investigation into his actions.

The Democrats greatly desired the testimony of Bolton, whose next book links Trump directly to the charges. But Bolton will not be summoned, and none of this seems to affect the expected outcome of the trial. The Democrats forced a series of procedural votes Friday evening to call Bolton and the White House’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, among others, but they were all turned down.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton writes that the president asked him at a meeting of the Oval Office in early May to step up efforts for Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, according to a person who read the passage and told the Associated Press. The person, who was not authorized to disclose the contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.

At the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet with Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who plans to travel to Ukraine to coax the Ukrainians to investigate the President’s political rivals. Bolton writes that he never called Zelenskiy after the meeting, which included acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

The revelation adds more detail to the allegations of when and how Trump sought to influence Ukraine to assist in the investigations of his rivals who are at the heart of the abuse of power in the first impeachment article.

The story was first reported on Friday by the New York Times.

Trump issued a quick denial.

“I never asked John Bolton to arrange a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s greatest corruption fighters and by far the greatest mayor in New York history, to meet with the president Zelenskiy, “said Trump. “This meeting never took place.”

Key Republican senators have said that even if Trump had committed the offenses as laid by the House, they are not impenetrable and the partisan process must end.

“I did not need more evidence because I thought it was proven that the president did what he was accused of doing,” retired senator Lamar Alexander told the Capitol press on Friday. from Tennessee, a latecomer. “But it didn’t reach the level of an impenetrable offense.”

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also said she would oppose more testimony in the accused partisan atmosphere, “having concluded that there will be no fair trial in the Senate” . She said, “Congress has failed.”

Wishing to conclude, Trump’s allies nevertheless suggested a timetable change to extend the procedure until next week, recognizing the importance of the moment for senators wishing to make final speeches.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, made the offer to Schumer, but it was not yet final.

Under the proposal, the Senate would resume Monday for final arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote will take place on Wednesday.

To bring the trial to a conclusion, Trump’s lawyers argued that the House had already heard 17 witnesses and presented its 28,578-page report to the Senate. They warned of an even longer extension after House indicted Trump largely on party principles after less than three months of formal proceedings, making him the quickest and most partisan presidential removal of the history of the United States.

Some senators have stressed the importance of the moment.

“What do you want your place in history to be?” asked one of the House directors, Representative Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger.

Trump is almost guaranteed a possible acquittal with the Senate, far from the 67 votes needed for a conviction and revocation.

To hear more witnesses, it would have taken four Republicans to break away from the majority of 53 seats and join all Democrats to demand more testimony. But this effort has failed.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in the rare role of presiding judge, could break a bond, but that seems unlikely. When questioned on Friday evening, he told senators that it would be “inappropriate”.

Murkowski noted in announcing his decision that she did not want to drag the chief judge into the partisan fray.

Although the protesters were standing outside the Capitol, few visitors watched from the Senate galleries.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say that he wanted Ukraine to be denied military aid until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies having said such a thing.

The White House prevented his officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected that there is “significant amounts of classified information” in Bolton’s manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.

