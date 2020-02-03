Trump impeachment hearings: trial ends in hectic week

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is heading for a historic conclusion this week, as senators are almost certain to acquit them of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress after narrowly dismissing the demands Democrats to call witnesses.

There is still a lot of drama to unfold before the vote on Wednesday.

The vote is expected to close a multi-month investigation, spurred on by Trump’s denunciation that Trump has inappropriately refused US military aid to Ukraine in an effort to force her to investigate the Democratic rival of 2020, Joe Biden.

In the Senate, the Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage and nowhere is almost two-thirds necessary for sentencing and dismissal. On Friday, Republicans blocked the examination of new witnesses and documents, setting up a quick acquittal vote for the coming week.

It will be a frenzy in the coming days.

On Monday, the directors of the House’s dismissal and the Trump defense team return to the Senate to make their final arguments during the trial, the same day that the 2020 presidential election begins with the first votes cast in the caucuses of Iowa.

Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Will certain Democratic senators join the Republicans to acquit Trump, allowing him to claim bipartisan “exemption”? Will Trump rejoice or express regret on the Ukrainian issue after key GOP senators during the trial criticized his actions as inappropriate, but ultimately not inaccessible? Will Wednesday’s Senate vote be the last word on the matter?

Watch for as the third impeachment trial in U.S. history draws to a close:

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

The trial resumes at 11:00 a.m. EST on Monday for the final arguments of the two legal teams, each party benefiting from two hours. After the arguments, the Senate returns to normal session to allow legislators to deliver speeches on dismissal on the floor from the end of Monday to Wednesday, before meeting again as a court of dismissal at 4 p.m. Wednesday and vote.

With Trump’s acquittal almost secure, one of the biggest questions could be whether Democrats join Republicans to launder him. There is a strong political significance.

Three Democratic senators from states where Trump remains popular – Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – have been quiet over the weekend about their intentions.

They were among the 47 Democratic and independent senators who voted in vain to extend Trump’s trial by calling additional witnesses.

If one or more Democratic senators vote to acquit Trump – even by voting against one deposition article while supporting the other – it could alienate some Democratic voters, mark their heritage and let Trump go through his re-election campaign claiming he was whitewashed by a bipartisan vote.

Manchin told reporters Friday that he would likely not vote “before he went” to the chamber on Wednesday.

Jones said he would announce his decision before Wednesday’s vote, making sure it was “fair.” Sinema has not said when it will report its intentions.

___

WHAT TO SAY TRUMP?

Trump gives his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, and with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Perched behind him during his prime time speech, the White House was shy about whether Trump would refer to the impeachment trial.

Trump “welcomes the fact that the Senate is setting a timetable for his acquittal as soon as possible. We do not believe that this schedule interferes with his ability to deliver a strong and confident State of the Union,” the aide said. White House, Eric Ueland.

A year ago, Trump made no direct reference to his government shutdown spurred by a dispute with Democrats over the funding of border walls in his speech to Congress. He used his address to call for a “new era of cooperation”.

Still, there were a lot of subtle digs at the time, including when Trump warned those gathered against the pursuit of “senseless wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations”.

___

THE FINAL VOTE

It is also unclear whether Trump could express regret or remorse for his actions in Ukraine, although senators are not holding their breath.

Trump’s conviction or acquittal vote is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Last Friday, Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee was among the Republicans who voted to block other witnesses and close the trial, even though he and others described Trump’s actions as “inappropriate” and “bad”. Asked on Sunday if he would like to hear Trump’s regret, as President Bill Clinton did after his impeachment trial, Alexander said he didn’t need to hear it.

“What I hope he would do is when he gives his State of the Union address, put it completely behind him, never mention it and talk about what he thinks he has made for the country and where we’re headed, “Alexander told NBC” Meet the Press “.

Alexander and other Republicans have said that even if Trump had committed house indictable offenses, they are not inaccessible – especially during an election year. They say voters should make this decision in November.

This leaves Trump’s fate still pending.

An NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll published on Sunday found that the majority of American voters believe that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress, but was largely divided between parties as to whether he should be removed from office.

The poll, conducted from January 26 to 29, found that 46% of registered voters thought Trump should be removed from office following the trial, compared to 49% who said he should stay – essentially unchanged from a split of 48 to 48 in December. .

___

NOT FINISHED YET?

An acquittal of Trump on Wednesday would not mean the end of the Ukrainian affair in other ways.

Pelosi and Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the chief accused, have not ruled out the possibility of compelling former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the House if Trump is acquitted.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton wrote that the president had asked him at an oval bureau meeting in early May to step up efforts for Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, according to a person who read the passage and said at the Associated Press; Trump denies it. Bolton also wrote that Trump has said he wants to maintain a freeze on military aid to Ukraine until he facilitates political investigations. His book is due out in March. Senators ultimately voted against hearing his testimony.

“It’s in the Senate now,” Pelosi told reporters last week. “We will see what happens after that.”

The Republicans, for their part, do not commit either to close the deal. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Chair of the Judiciary Committee, said he plans to call Joe Biden as part of the Congressional monitoring process for possible corruption in Ukraine.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.