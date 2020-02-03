Trump impeachment test: 3 unanswered questions – and 1 inevitable outcome

Ten days, 28,000 documents, 176 questions and nearly 200 pieces of video evidence later, Donald Trump’s jail sentence is on its way to the expected conclusion: acquittal.

While senators are preparing to make final statements prior to a final vote on Wednesday on the two accusation articles facing the US president, we look at some persistent questions that remain unanswered despite the mass of evidence and arguments presented.

Will we ever hear of those witnesses?

With the Democrats hoping to have current and former White House advisers appear before the Senate stormed Friday, is there a chance that we will hear what they have to say about the suspension of Trump’s assistance to Ukraine last year?

When it comes to the former national security adviser John Bolton, the answer is certainly yes. He has a book that comes out in March about his time in the White House, and there is nothing to stop him from talking in public before that time.

Details from the book have already been leaked and with a test-like appearance of the table and attacks on his credibility and character formation, Bolton may be more motivated to share his side of the story.

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton was ready to testify during the trial, but was not given the opportunity and can still speak out. (Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

“The facts will come out. They will continue to come out,” said Chief Prosecutor Adam Schiff, referring to details from Bolton’s book in the Senate.

The White House has indicated that it might try to block parts of the manuscript, but Bolton’s lawyer has said that he does not believe anything in the book to “reasonably be considered a secret.”

Closing arguments start at 11 AM ET Monday. Watch live on CBCNews.ca

The other witnesses of the house managers who wanted to prosecute the charge – acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaneyhis adviser, Robert Blair and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) civil servant Michael Duffey – are a different matter.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has defeated a summons from the House of Representatives. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Mulvaney, who famously confirmed that there was a consideration for Ukrainian financing before it went down, has so far refused to comply with the summons issued by the House of Representatives last November, and there is no reason to think he was thinking would change.

Blair, who was one of the officials on the line during the notorious telephone conversation on July 25 between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Duffey, were both involved in the execution of the president’s orders to stop the aid and could have information about the reason for the hold and the series of events around it.

But without the power of deposition, Democrats could have a long series of judicial battles to try to find out that information.

Their lawsuit against the former White House counselor Don McGahn, who refused to grant a summons in April, is still making his way through the courts.

VIEW | The US Senate agrees with a motion to summon additional witnesses and documents:

Republican senators voted against allowing witnesses to testify during the trial of US President Donald Trump, bringing a step closer to acquittal by the senate. 02:25

Is there more to be learned about the Ukraine issue?

It inspires faith, but despite months of research by Congress and the media, we still don’t really know when Trump first ordered military support for Ukraine.

New details from Bolton’s manuscript published Friday suggest that it was at least as early as May 2019, but during the trial, Trump’s lawyers would not set a specific date when asked about Republican Senator Mitt Romney’s timeline.

They also couldn’t tell exactly when Trump became interested in Joe and Hunter Biden.

“I can’t point to anything in the record that President Trump shows earlier and specifically mentions something related to Joe or Hunter Biden, “Patrick Philbin said when asked if there was evidence that Trump had viewed the Bidens before Joe Biden announced his candidacy for the presidency in April 2019.

VIEW | Witte Huisraad Patrick Philbin answers a question about Trump’s interest in Ukraine:

Trump, however, discussed corruption in Ukraine as early as 2017, Philbin said, and his personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, was looking for the 2016 resignation of prosecutor Viktor Shokin at the insistence of then US Vice President Joe Biden and a disproved theory about Ukraine’s role in US election interference since 2018, they said.

The house managers have established a convincing chronology to show that the decision to fire Shokin was not Biden’s personal initiative, but part of a broader effort, supported by US allies, to get rid of an ineffective prosecutor.

And although many of the Republican claims about the appointment of Hunter Biden on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma have been disproved, it would do no harm to find out why, of all the soft board appointments in the world, Biden is an accepted company that already is being investigated for corruption at a time when his father served as vice president and chief negotiator on Ukrainian affairs for the US

VIEW | During the trial, the defense raised questions about the role of Hunter Biden in Burisma:

Trump accusation lawyer Pam Bondi spent part of her presentation pointing out how different news channels also tried to ask questions about Hunter Biden and his involvement with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. 02:22

Why Biden Sr. the conflict of interest did not see and stopped and why Hunter Biden remained on the board until April of last year has not been sufficiently explained either.

Much more can be learned about Giuliani himself, in particular how much his own business interests conflicted with the work he did on behalf of Trump in Ukraine.

There are also open questions about the extent to which other officers and advisors have contributed to the implementation and concealment of support.

House manager Zoe Lofgren alluded to the volume of on Friday e-mails, memos, notes, cables and records they remain “in the White House, hidden by the president.”

House democrats have summoned documents from the White House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and OMB, but have so far been stopped and unable to get most of them.

That is likely to continue to fall with citizen groups that have used the Freedom of Information Act requests to obtain some of that data, although most have been heavily edited.

Former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, announced last week that she will resign from the foreign service. (Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

There may also be more to know about the resignation of the former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Although her removal was well documented by her own testimony and that of her fellow diplomats during the allegations of allegations at the House, a recording that emerged in the first week of the trial suggests that Trump made it a year before her resignation discussed.

Yovanovitch announced this week that she is withdrawing from the foreign service, which means that we could finally hear directly from her.

What influence does the acquittal have on the November elections?

A chorus that sounded from both sides during the trial was that the upcoming presidential elections were threatened.

For Republicans, it was the accusation process itself that threatened to “tear up the ballot papers of American voters”. For Democrats, who claimed during the trial that the only purpose of Trump’s suspension of aid was to extort information about his political opponent that would help him “cheat” in November 2020, an acquittal would give Trump a free hand to ” to keep looking “to corrupt the upcoming elections. “

To what extent Trump – explicitly or tacitly – will agree foreign interference It is hard to say in the elections, but the legal arguments presented during the trial may give him the reason.

VIEW | Lawyers state that receiving credible information from abroad about a political opponent is not illegal:

White House lawyer, Patrick Philbin, tells senators that not all foreign interference in an American election is illegal. 00:15

Philbin argued in the question and answer part of the process that “purely information” provided by foreign actors would not infringe campaign financing legislation. Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz told senators that using presidential power to promote election interests was not an abuse of power as long as the president believed his re-election was in the national interest.

“Dershowitz and Philbin have set up a case for the president as king,” said constitutional legal expert Michael Gerhardt, who witnessed the House accused hearings. “They have clearly argued for making the president above the law.”

VIEW | Alan Dershowitz defends Trump’s attempt to undermine the political opponent:

Trump team lawyer Alan Dershowitz claims that US President Donald Trump cannot be dismissed because he acted in what he thought was the national interest. 5:36

As the election campaign gets underway, we can expect the Democrats to continue to question the legitimacy of the verdict and that Republicans will blow out their victory over an unlawful trial.

How that goes play with voters probably comes down to party relationship. Americans remain roughly equally divided as to whether Trump should be removed from office.

Moderate Republicans have clearly calculated that it is better to remain loyal to Trump than to try the voices of independents who, according to a poll, wanted to hear during the trial of witnesses.

Of the two Republicans who have broken the ranks in the witness voice, there is already a repercussion: Romney, a vocal Trump critic who has clashed with the president, has been tormented by Republican colleagues and experts and uninvited for the annual mass gathering of conservatives known as CPAC.

BREAKING: The “extremely conservative” and junior senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to # CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1

– @ mschlapp

After 2 weeks it is clear that Democrats have no reason to be accused. Unfortunately, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who blasphemes @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol

– @ SenatorLoeffler

It is unlikely that the Democrats will prepare a new article of deposition between now and November, and since the prosecutor has said that a current president cannot be charged, Trump will almost certainly remain immune to persecution during his office.

One answered question

A question for which we know the answer is whether the senate will vote to acquit. The answer was never really in doubt. To condemn Trump, 20 Republicans should vote with the Democrats, and if there is no new testimony, they have little reason for it.

The only outlier is Romney, who has said that he is open from the start of the accusation process. The former presidential candidate can solidify his lone wolf status by voting, but risks further angering his already vocal critics in his heavily republican home state of Utah.

A few centrist Democrats from Trump-friendly states – Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama – can also break with their party, which could give the acquittal a thin layer of bipedalism.

Keep an eye on this man for the vote on Wednesday. Democratic senator Doug Jones is ready for re-election in the Trump-friendly state of Alabama in November and can break the ranks with his party and vote against condemning the president. (J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press)