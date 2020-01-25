Trump impeachment trial: President’s attorney says Dems wants to “overthrow” last election

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for President Donald Trump opened their impeachment defense on Saturday accusing Democrats of trying to cancel the 2016 elections, saying that investigations into Trump’s relations with Ukraine have failed was a fact-finding mission but a politically motivated effort to oust him from the White House.

“They are there to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,” White House lawyer Pat Cipollone told senators. “And we cannot allow that to happen.”

Trump’s legal team arguments in the rare Saturday session were aimed at refuting allegations that the President abused his power when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and then obstructed Congress while trying to investigate. Lawyers mount a broad and aggressive defense asserting a broad vision of presidential powers and portraying Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to guarantee that he will not be re-elected in November.

“They are asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election, but as I have said before, they are asking you to remove President Trump from an election that takes place in about nine months,” said Cipollone. “They are asking you to rip off all the ballots across the country on their own initiative.”

Although Trump is the one on trial, the defense team has made it clear that it intends to review the FBI and portray the impeachment case as a simple continuation of the investigations that have followed the president since. taking office – including one on allegations. electoral interference on his behalf. Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow suggested that Democrats were investigating the president in Ukraine simply because they couldn’t get him down for Russia.

“It is – for that,” said Sekulow, brandishing a copy of the report by special advocate Robert Mueller, that he accused the Democrats of trying to “revive”. This report detailed the links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, but did not allege a criminal conspiracy to tip the elections.

From the White House, Trump added insults, tweeting that his team argued “against lying, cheating, the liddle” Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi “and others from” The Radical ” Left.” Trump’s attorneys attacked Schiff on the Senate floor, airing extracts from earlier statements believed to undermine his credibility.

The Trump team only made a two-hour presentation, reserving the heart of his case for Monday. Acquittal seems likely, given that the Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction and dismissal.

Trump’s attorneys respond to two deputies approved last month by the House – one accusing him of encouraging Ukraine to investigate Biden at the same time as the administration withheld military aid from the country , and the other who accused him of obstructing Congress by ordering the aides not to testify or produce documents.

Trump’s defense team has taken center stage after three days of methodical and passionate arguments from Democrats, which concluded on Friday by warning that Trump will continue to abuse his power and endanger American democracy unless that Congress intervene to remove him before the 2020 elections. They also implored the Republicans to allow new testimony to be heard before senators make a final verdict.

“Give America a fair trial,” said California official Adam Schiff, the chief official of the Democratic recall. “It is worth it.”

By demonstrating that Trump invited Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections, the seven Democratic prosecutors sprinkled their arguments with video clips, emails and lessons from American history.

On Saturday morning, the directors of the House made the procession through the Capitol at 9:30 am to hand over the file of 28,578 pages of their office for removal from the Senate.

But the Republicans accused the Democrats of selecting evidence and omitting information favorable to the president, highlighting harmful actions the president was legitimately authorized to take.

They argued that there was no evidence that Trump made security assistance contingent on Ukraine’s announcement of an investigation into the Bidens and that Ukraine did not even know that the money had been suspended until shortly before his release. Trump had reason to worry about corruption in Ukraine and he finally released the aid, they said.

“Most Democratic witnesses have never spoken to the president at all, much less about Ukraine’s security assistance,” said White House assistant lawyer Michael Purpura.

Pupura told senators that the other main reason for the July 25 appeal in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Biden investigation is consistent with the president’s concerns about corruption, although Trump never mentioned this word, according to the rough transcript published by the White House.

Pupura said everyone knows that when Trump asked Zelenskiy to “do us a favor”, he meant the United States, not himself.

“This whole process of impeachment is linked to the insistence of house managers to be able to read everyone’s mind,” said Sekulow. “They can read everyone’s intention. Even when the main speakers, the witnesses themselves, insist that these interpretations are false.”

Defense lawyers say Trump was the victim not only of the Democrats’ anger, but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors. Sekulow cited errors by the FBI in his surveillance of a former Trump campaign assistant in the now-completed Trump-Russia election investigation.

“You cannot just decide this matter in a vacuum,” he said.

Trump, staring at the hearing beyond the Senate chamber, lamented the trial schedule in a tweet, saying it “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in TV”

The Senate is heading for a pivotal vote next week on democratic demands for testimony from Trump’s best aides, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who declined to appear before the Chamber. It would take four Republican senators to join the Democratic minority to seek witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be insufficient.

Democrats on Friday attempted to anticipate the anticipated arguments of Trump’s lawyers, attacking the lines of defense as “laughable”.

These include the fact that Trump had a legitimate basis for worrying about potential corruption in Ukraine and for suspending military aid to the country. One of the president’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, was expected to argue that an impenetrable offense requires criminal conduct, even though many jurists say it is not true.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice John Roberts, the final day of Democratic arguments opened with representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a former ranger, claiming that the only reason Trump finally released his grip on aid that Ukraine was desperately counting on to counter Russian aggression was because it had been “caught”.

The Democrats’ challenge was clear as they attempted to convince not only senators, but an American public divided over the Republican President during an election year.

A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was slightly more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do so, from 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key assistants to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

