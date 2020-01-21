Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules and procedures before opening statements

Posted: jan 21, 2020 / 09:34 PST / Updated: jan 21, 2020 / 09:34 PST

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The trial to remove President Donald Trump from the Senate begins in earnest this week after the ceremony began last week.

The Senate will meet at 12:30 pm ET Tuesday to discuss the rules and procedures of the impeachment trial. Once the Senate has voted and approved the rules and procedures, the trial will begin in earnest. Opening statements are expected to be made Tuesday or Wednesday.

This comes after the Senate received the impeachment articles and took its first steps to become an impeachment court last week. On Wednesday, the House officially signed and released the indictments against the President. The seven officials responsible for the removal of the House then went to the Senate on Thursday afternoon to officially read the articles. Later that day, Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the trial and, in turn, was sworn in to senators as jurors.

President Trump published his response to the impeachment articles this weekend, calling them “a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.” The response states that the two articles against the president should be rejected.

Those responsible for removing the House filed a reply Monday, responding to the President’s response and refusing to defend him.

“The American people have entrusted President Trump with the extraordinary constitutional powers of their office, which they have sworn to take a sacred oath to use for the benefit of the nation,” said the reply. “President Trump has broken that promise. He used presidential powers to pressure a vulnerable foreign partner to interfere in our elections for his own benefit. “

Also on Monday, President Trump’s legal team tabled a memorandum of appeal calling the impeachment articles “affront to the Constitution and our democratic institutions.” The 171-page memorandum pleads against removal and calls for an immediate acquittal.