Trump impeachment trial: the Senate floor belongs to the president’s team at the opening of the defense procedure

WASHINGTON – The floor in the Senate is now owned by President Donald Trump’s lawyers as they push the Republican-led chamber to acquit his indictment for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

President’s attorneys planned to start their arguments on Saturday during the impeachment trial and had to insist that he had done nothing wrong when he asked the head of Ukraine to investigate the one of Trump’s political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump’s legal team has foreshadowed an aggressive and far-reaching defense that will assert a broad vision of presidential powers. His attorneys intend to portray Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to overturn the 2016 election results that put him in the Oval Office and ensure his defeat in November. Lawyers also want to put Biden on the defensive as he campaigns for a top spot in Iowa’s first caucuses next month.

“They’ve submitted their case. It’s time for us now,” said one of Trump’s lawyers. Jay Sekulow.

The opening of the defense case comes after a three-day presentation by the House Democrats. Last Friday, they claimed that Trump would persist in abusing his power and endangering American democracy unless Congress intervened to remove him before the 2020 election. They implored Republicans to allow further testimony to be heard before senators give a final verdict.

“Give America a fair trial,” said California official Adam Schiff, the chief official of the Democratic recall. “It is worth it.”

Schiff closed the Democrats’ file after methodical and passionate arguments detailing accusations that Trump had abused power by asking Ukraine for political polls from political rivals, and then obstructed congressional investigation into the matter. Trump’s lawyers argue that Trump was within his rights as president when he asked Ukraine for an investigation.

House directors marched through the Capitol before the trial resumed on Saturday to hand over to the Senate the file of 28,578 indictment charges.

The seven Democratic prosecutors sprinkled their arguments with video clips, emails, and lessons in American history. Republicans who found the presentation tedious and redundant can expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers, who planned to attack the impeachment for both political and legal reasons.

“He is really trying to remove the returning officer in 2020. They do not trust the American people to make a decision,” said Sekulow.

Defense lawyers had to support the argument that Trump was the victim not only of Democratic outrage, but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors. The lawyers are likely to cite the FBI’s mistakes in its surveillance of a former Trump campaign assistant in the investigation into Russia, which is now over. In response to allegations that he had invited foreign interference, they have already argued that it was no different from Hillary Clinton’s campaign use of a former British spy to collect opposition research on Trump in 2016.

The acquittal was likely, given that the Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction.

Trump, staring at the hearing beyond the Senate chamber, lamented the trial schedule in a tweet, saying it “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in TV”

The arguments were scheduled for a few hours on Saturday in what defense lawyers called a taste. They will continue on Monday.

President tried in Senate after house indicted last month for abusing his office by asking Ukraine for polls while administration withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in aid military. The second impeachment article against Trump accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify in the House.

The Senate is heading for a pivotal vote next week on democratic demands for testimony from Trump’s best aides, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who declined to appear before the Chamber. It would take four Republican senators to join the Democratic minority to seek witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be insufficient.

“This must stop,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A Trump confidant. He said he didn’t want to hear about Bolton or Joe Biden or his son Hunter. The young Biden who sat on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company

Democrats on Friday attempted to anticipate the anticipated arguments of Trump’s lawyers, attacking the lines of defense as “laughable”.

These include the fact that Trump had a legitimate basis for worrying about potential corruption in Ukraine and for suspending military aid to the country. One of the president’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, was expected to argue that an impenetrable offense requires criminal conduct, even though many jurists say it is not true.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice John Roberts, the final day of Democratic arguments opened with representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a former military ranger, claiming that the only reason Trump finally released his grip on the help which Ukraine desperately counted on to counter Russian aggression was because it had been “caught”.

“The plan collapsed,” said Crow. The money for Ukraine was put on hold after Trump called on July 25 to Ukraine who launched the impeachment probe, and released on September 11 after Congress intervened.

Throughout the three days, the Democrats balanced legal and historical lessons with plain language on what they consider to be at stake: the security of American elections, America’s place in the world, and power controls presidential. Democrats have argued that Trump’s motives were obvious, that he had abused power like no other president in history, swept away by a “completely false” Ukrainian theory pushed by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Let me tell you something. If the law doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the Constitution is,” Schiff said in an emotional call to a silent room. “If you find him guilty, you have to conclude that he has to be fired. Because the law counts.”

They argued that Trump’s abuses were to his personal political advantage before the 2020 elections, even though administration officials cautioned against the theory that it is Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.

The Democrats’ challenge was clear as they attempted to convince not only senators, but an American public divided over the Republican President during an election year.

A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was slightly more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do so, from 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key assistants to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

After the two parties conclude their arguments next week, senators will have to consider whether to call witnesses to testify. But this question seems almost settled. Republicans rejected Democrats’ efforts to get help from Trump, including Bolton and Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

With respect to relations with Ukraine, evidence has shown that Trump, along with Giuliani, continued investigations into the Bidens and sought investigation into the debunked theory that Ukraine had intervened in the US elections of 2016.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.