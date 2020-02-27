[Trump Impersonator Removed By Swarm of Safety Immediately after Protesting Pence Speech at CPAC]

Vice President Mike Pence was interrupted mid-speech by an impersonator mimicking his boss, President Donald Trump, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Wednesday.

With the protester inaudibly yelling, the CPAC crowd began chanting, “USA, Usa, United states of america!”

The Trump impersonator, donning a crimson tie and hairstyle equivalent to the president, was escorted out of the meeting just after the disruption, by 8 stability and police officers.

One attendee dressed up as Trump at CPAC commences yelling even though VP Pence is talking. He was just escorted out by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/zdX2rE5yOe — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2020

Watch over, by means of Twitter.