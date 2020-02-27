[Trump Impersonator Removed By Swarm of Safety Immediately after Protesting Pence Speech at CPAC]

By
Kay Koch
-

Vice President Mike Pence was interrupted mid-speech by an impersonator mimicking his boss, President Donald Trump, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Wednesday.

With the protester inaudibly yelling, the CPAC crowd began chanting, “USA, Usa, United states of america!”

The Trump impersonator, donning a crimson tie and hairstyle equivalent to the president, was escorted out of the meeting just after the disruption, by 8 stability and police officers.

Watch over, by means of Twitter.