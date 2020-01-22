Trump, in Davos to talk about trade, attacks enemies at home – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLa2505363c71997968b64efc3e096866111%

DAVOS, Switzerland – President Trump unleashed the Democrats and the media at a major press conference on Wednesday before he left Davos to return to Washington, where his trial is underway through a political trial in the Senate, claiming he was a long trial with witnesses prefer, but national security issues made it impossible.

The day before, Trump managed to adhere to a script about a strong American economy and at the same time address a global audience at the World Economic Forum, and largely rejected questions about the process. But before leaving Switzerland on Wednesday, Wednesday, he convened a press conference at the last minute, in which he carefully expressed his political enemies in Washington.

Mr. Trump called New York representative Jerry Nadler a “sleaze bag, quot; and referred to representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, as a” scammer, quot; and a “corrupt politician.”

The president said he would like to attend his own trial to “sit in the front row and look at their corrupt faces,” but he admitted that his lawyers would probably advise against it.

Senate republicans have rejected Democrats’ attempts to cite documents and testify to White House officials. Trump said he was in favor of a lengthy process that would allow him to call witnesses such as John Bolton, the former national security adviser; Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff; and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but they said allowing witnesses to create “a national security issue.”

But Mr. Trump also expressed reservations about the idea of ​​Mr. Bolton, who was forced to leave in September because he “does not want people to testify if they have not left on good terms”. Mr. Bolton was “because of me, not because of him.”

Trump launched an offensive against the media, even when he congratulated a NBC News television correspondent, Kristen Welker, on a promotion and hinted that he might appear in his show. “If we could straighten the press in our country, we would have a place that would be so incredible,” he said.

Trump also insisted that his version of the story was easy to explain and that it was just a goal because of his own success. “I’m honest,” he said. “I make great offers.”