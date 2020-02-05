Trump in State of Union speech: “I keep my promises”

WASHINGTON – On the eve of his impeachment process, US President Donald Trump made a self-congratulatory speech on the member state, setting the stage for his reelection offer.

Trump was faced with a democratic party that resulted from divisions and a chaotic start to the primaries. He confidently stepped onto the podium in the House of Representatives, where he was only charged with abuse of office last December.

And he immediately made it clear that he was in campaign mode – with little intent to appease opponents – when he violated the custom by not shaking hands with the House’s democratic spokeswoman, Nancy Pelosi.

The Democrats paid the favor during the speech, often remaining silent in their seats while the Republicans stayed to ovate after ovation.

The sight perfectly captured the polarization that swept across the country before the November election.

However, Trump struck a triumphant note: “He had started the big American comeback.”

“We have destroyed the mentality of American decline and rejected the downsizing of American fate,” he said.

The Republican said his policy of deregulation and tax cuts, criticized by opponents as environmentally harmful and in favor of the rich against the poor, was responsible for “unprecedented success” in the economy.

He cited the USMCA North American Trade Pact, a trade agreement with China, massive military spending, “unprecedented” measures to curb illegal immigration, and his efforts to “end America’s wars in the Middle East” as examples of fulfilling his obligations to voters ,

“Contrary to so many who came before me, I keep my promises,” he said in the prepared remarks.

This could have been the darkest week of the Trump administration, as only the third impeachment case against the president in US history could culminate in a Senate ruling on Wednesday.

Trump has fought for months against what he calls “witch hunt” and stonewalling investigators.

During the speech, he faced a sea of ​​hostile democratic lawmakers, some of whom howled under Republican applause – a rare gesture at the moment when there was traditionally an annual political ceasefire.

Pelosi, who was sitting right behind Trump, also frowned and sometimes smiled in disbelief at the President’s claims.

But while the Democrats control the house, Trump’s Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, and they are almost certain that they will convict him of the two charges less than 24 hours after he stopped speaking.

Trump ignored the entire drama and did not even pronounce the word “impeachment” in the prepared text for the 20-page speech.

Trump himself told television stations at an annual lunch at the White House that he was “extremely reluctant” and didn’t feel “bitter” at all, Politico said.

Trump had already spent the early part of Tuesday making fun of the start of the Democrats’ peak season. He said delays in Iowa vote counting had proven their incompetence.

“Nothing works the way they ran the country,” Trump said on Twitter.

Given the bitter mood in the country ahead of the November presidential election, prominent young left-wing legislators Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley among several Democrats said they would boycott the Union state.

“I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless behavior and his subversion of the constitution,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

The choice of guests at the major event told their own stories in the election campaign.

Trump invited a senior border guard, a woman whose brother was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2018, and former Caracas chief of police Ivan Simonovis, who was imprisoned under Venezuela’s left-wing government for years.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States as the country’s interim president, was also a guest at a public demonstration of Trump’s support for his efforts to drive President Nicolas Maduro away.

Among the guests of the democratic party leaders were about 80 doctors, patients and others who symbolized that the Trump administration could not get the health problems under control.

Trump received another piece of good news on Tuesday, when a Gallup poll showed his highest approval rating ever: 49 percent.

Support had increased among both Republicans and Independents, although the opposition among Democrats had deepened more than ever, the survey found.