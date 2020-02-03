Trump incorrectly congratulates “Great State of Kansas” after chiefs win

President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty)

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs’ dramatic victory at the Super Bowl, President Trump went to Twitter to congratulate the team. The only problem? He doesn’t seem to know where they’re playing.

The President tweeted (and then promptly deleted when he noticed his mistake): “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. They represented the state of Kansas and even the entire United States very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU! “

The Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Trump deleted the tweet and replaced it with a version mentioning Missouri and adding “You are true Champions”, but not before former Senator Claire McCaskill, who represented Missouri from 2007 to 2019, took and added a screenshot of the tweet: “It’s Missouri you ice-cold idiot. “

It’s Missouri, you ice cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6

– Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc), February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and fantastic comeback under enormous pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

In addition to Kansas City, the Chiefs have been playing in Missouri since 1963 when they moved from Dallas, Texas (where they started as an AFL team).

