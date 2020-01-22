Trump indicted: president calls trial hoax after Senate rules approved and witnesses dismissed

WASHINGTON – The US Senate has plunged into President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with Republicans abruptly dropping plans to pile up the opening arguments in two days, but firmly rejecting democratic demands for more than witnesses to expose what they see as the “ trifecta ” of Trump’s offenses.

Trump himself said he wanted the best collaborators to testify, but qualified that by suggesting that there were “national security” concerns to allow their testimony.

“We have an excellent record,” Trump said Wednesday at a world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. At a press conference before returning to Washington, Trump said his legal team was “doing a very good job.”

He seemed to break with Republicans’ efforts to block Democratic motions immediately calling witnesses and subpoena documents. Instead, Trump has said he would like to see assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, testify as witnesses

Trump has said he will leave “national security” concerns about allowing their testimony in the Senate.

Tuesday’s one-day session started with the reverse of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and the President’s legal team, but ended at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, with the Republicans easily approving the rest of the trial rules largely on their terms.

Once the rules are established, the trial is now underway. The question is whether Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power resulting from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Democratic rival Joe Biden and the son of Biden Hunter, because Trump has suspended aid to the country and for to have obstructed the investigation of Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session, with House attorneys on one side, Trump’s team on the other, in the Senate well, while Senators sat silently at their desks, under oath to render “impartial justice”. No cell phones or other electronic devices were allowed.

As the day went on into the night, the legal arguments gave way to more pointed political arguments. The spirits ignited and the senators walked the room. The Democrats tried what could be their only chance to force senators to vote on hearing new testimony.

After a particularly bitter exchange after midnight, Roberts intervened, taking the rare step of warning both the directors of Democratic House who were pursuing the case and the White House lawyers to “remember where they were”.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to warn the directors of the House and the President’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the largest deliberative body in the world,” said Roberts , usually reserved. He told them that the description of the Senate was taken from a 1905 trial when a senator objected to the word “pettifogging” because members should “avoid speaking in a manner and using language that does not promote civil discourse. “

Time and time again, Republicans have rejected Democratic amendments to the house documents for the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the Budget Office. By the same party line 53-47, they turned back witnesses with front-row seats in Trump’s actions, including the acting White House chief of staff Mulvaney and Bolton, the former national security adviser critic of Ukrainian politics.

One amendment, to allow more time to table motions, resulted in only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, joining the Democrats. But it too was rejected, 52-48.

As the guest gallery filled with guests earlier, actress and activist Alyssa Milano among them, and Trump’s most ardent allies in the back rows, the day that started as a debate on the rules quickly took the pace of a trial on information indicating whether the actions of the president towards Ukraine justified his dismissal.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” said Representative Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee at the head of the charge, in the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel, called the trial a “farce”. He scoffed that the House’s charges against Trump were “ridiculous”.

The White House legal team did not contest Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor”, which was to investigate Biden when he refused military aid, the l ally was in desperate need as he faced hostile Russia on its border. But the lawyers insisted that the president had done nothing wrong.

“Absolutely no cases,” said Cipollone.

Schiff, the Californian Democrat, said that the founders of the United States added the remedy to the impeachment in the Constitution with “precisely this type of conduct in mind – conduct which abuses power ex officio for personal gain, which undermines our national security and which invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “

According to Schiff: “It is three times the constitutional fault justifying the dismissal”.

The other senior counsel for the Trump team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I will give you a trifecta,” describing the complaints regarding the process for investigating the removal of Democrats from the House.

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on the directors of Democratic House acting as prosecutors during the trial, saying that he would like to “sit in the front row and watch their corrupt faces” on the Senate floor during the trial but that her lawyers might have a problem with it.

And he said he wanted to deliver the state of the Union as scheduled on February 4, even though the trial was ongoing, calling the address “very important for what I do” to set the agenda for his administration.

The trial for impeachment takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. The four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates were not in the campaign, sitting as jurors.

“I will focus on the indictment,” Vermont independent senator Bernie Sanders told reporters.

McConnell stunned senators and delayed the start of proceedings with his decision to revoke some of his proposed rules. He made the adjustment after meeting resistance from Republicans during a closed-door lunch. Senators were worried about the political optics of the “dark night” sessions that could result from breaking down the 24 hours of debate on each side in just two days.

Collins and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowksi, who are often against the party leadership, as well as a substantial number of other Republicans, wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation.

It was only when the clerk began to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes to extend the debate to three days became apparent. It also allowed the House’s indictment to be included in the Senate.

The turnaround was a quick lesson because the wishes of the White House clashed with the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to speed up the trial and extend the proceedings later overnight, according to a person familiar with the case but not allowed to discuss it in public.

Trump’s legal team, in the absence of his television show lawyers, Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr who were not in the room, argued that by seeking new evidence, the House was bringing a matter to half cooked.

But representative Zoe Lofgren of California, one of the directors of the House and the first woman to plead prosecution in a presidential recall trial, said the House was not asking the Senate to do the job for them. “The Chamber is asking the Senate to do its job, to have a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence? ”

The White House had ordered officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to hand over witnesses or documents, citing said priority in defiance of congressional summonses.

Democrat Schiff showed a video of Trump himself suggesting that there should be more witnesses to testify.

One by one, the managers of the Maison put forward their point of view, drawing on their own life experiences.

Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., A former police chief, said she had never seen anyone take “such extreme measures to hide evidence.” ” Representative Jason Crow, a former Ranger from the army that served in Iraq and Afghanistan seemed to capture the attention of senators when he told them that he knew it was late, but it was in the morning in Ukraine that the soldiers were waking up to fight Russia, according to US aid.

It was when Representative Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who also led the charge, said that White House lawyers “lie” that Cipollone and Sekulow replied that Nadler should be embarrassed and apologize , which led to Roberts’ warning.

No president has ever been removed from office. With its Republican majority of 53 to 47 votes, the Senate should not get two-thirds of the votes needed for a conviction.

