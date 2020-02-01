Trump indictment hearings LIVE: Senate dismisses efforts to call more witnesses, trial is near

WASHINGTON – The Senate has rejected the idea of ​​calling witnesses to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Friday night, while ensuring his acquittal. But senators have planned to postpone the final vote on his fate until next week.

The vote on authorizing new witnesses was defeated 51-49 on a vote close to the party.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted with Democrats for witnesses, but that was not enough.

Despite the Democrats’ singular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority ignored these requests to make it the first trial to remove the Senate from the Senate without witnesses. Even Friday’s new revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton did not influence GOP senators, who said they had heard enough.

This means that the end result for Trump would be a “name only” acquittal, said Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., Attorney for the House, in the final debate. Some have called it a cover-up.

The dismissal of the president now lands squarely in an election year before a divided nation. The caucus vote begins Monday in Iowa, and Trump delivers his State of the Union speech the next evening.

Trump was removed from the House last month for abusing power and obstructing Congress like no other president did when he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked congressional investigation into his actions.

The Democrats greatly desired the testimony of John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, whose next book links Trump directly to the charges. But Bolton will not be summoned, and none of this seems to affect the expected outcome of the trial.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton writes that the president asked him at a meeting of the Oval Office in early May to step up efforts for Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, according to a person who read the passage and told the Associated Press. The person, who was not authorized to disclose the contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, made the offer to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, said the person. Senators thought about it while debates were ongoing in the Senate. Schumer had not yet accepted it.

Under the proposal, the Senate would resume Monday for final arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote will take place on Wednesday.

To bring the trial to a conclusion, Trump’s lawyers argued that the House had already heard 17 witnesses and presented its 28,578-page report to the Senate. They warned of an even longer extension after House indicted Trump largely on party principles after less than three months of formal proceedings, making him the quickest and most partisan presidential removal of the history of the United States.

Some senators have stressed the importance of the moment.

“What do you want your place in history to be?” asked one of the House directors, Representative Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger.

Trump is almost guaranteed a possible acquittal with the Senate, far from the 67 votes needed for a conviction and revocation.

To hear more witnesses, it would have taken four Republicans to break away from the majority of 53 seats and join all Democrats to demand more testimony. But this effort has failed.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in the rare role of presiding judge, could break a bond, but that seems unlikely.

Murkowski noted in announcing his decision that she did not want to drag the chief judge into the partisan fray.

Protesters stood in front of the Capitol when senators arrived on Friday, but few visitors were watching from the Senate galleries.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say that he wanted Ukraine to be denied military aid until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies having said such a thing.

The White House prevented his officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected that there is “significant amounts of classified information” in Bolton’s manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.